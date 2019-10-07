Last week I had some really good pumpkin recipes, both savory and sweet, but during that search I found even more pumpkin recipes that I wanted to share, so this week I shall.
First up, I was elated when I found this recipe for pumpkin butter. I used to look forward to October every year because that’s when I could find pumpkin butter at Trader Joe’s, and it was delicious. But it wasn’t a reliable source. Some years I wouldn’t have time to make the trek to Pikesville to find it, or even worse, I’d go too late in the season and find out that they were out of it.
But now I can make my own! Considering you’re starting from canned pumpkin, and all you’re doing is adding sugar, apple cider and spices, there’s not much than can go wrong, except for allowing it to burn on to the bottom of the pan. I love pumpkin butter on an English muffin, but I’m sure I could find some more creative uses for it as well. Maybe as a flavor swirl in a muffin or pound cake, yum!
Next, I thought I would share this recipe for pumpkin bread pudding. I’m not a fan of bread pudding, mostly because of its texture, but I didn’t want that to hold me back from sharing a recipe that others would likely enjoy. The pumpkin gets added to the egg and milk mixture, and I’m imagining the bread is not going to soak the pumpkin particles in as much as the milk and egg. The bread part should turn out the same, but I think the “goo” that holds it all together will be a little thicker than usual because of all the pumpkin matter. Serve the bread pudding with maple syrup. Or maybe some pumpkin butter?
And finally, for a savory dish, I was interested in this Thai pumpkin curry. You make the sauce by sautéing the onions, garlic, ginger, and red curry paste, then add the canned pumpkin and coconut milk. Broccoli, bell peppers, carrots and chickpeas cook right in the sauce until they reach your desired tenderness, then you finish it off with a squirt of lime and serve it over jasmine rice. I plan to add a little pre-cooked chicken to this to make it a more filling meal.
Hope you enjoy these pumpkin recipes, and hopefully we can get more fall-like weather soon.
Enjoy!
Pumpkin butter
1 can (29-ounces) pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)
1/2 cup white sugar or maple syrup
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1 cup 100% apple cider or pure apple juice with no sugar added
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
1/2 teaspoon real vanilla extract
In a large Dutch oven or saucepan or slow cooker, combine all ingredients except vanilla extract. Cook over medium heat on the stove or uncovered on low in a slow cooker.
Bring to a simmer. Let simmer for 30 to 45 minutes on the stove or 4 to 5 hours in a slow cooker. Stir it occasionally to prevent sticking. Add the vanilla extract and stir well.
Remove from heat and let cool. Store in the fridge up to 3 weeks, or freeze leftovers up to 6 months.
Source: www.kotibeth.com
Pumpkin bread pudding
1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin puree
5 eggs beaten
1/2 cup white sugar
2 cups whole milk
2 tablespoons maple syrup
2 tablespoons vanilla extract
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
1/8 teaspoon salt
6 cups Italian bread loaf, cubed into ½-inch pieces
Heat oven to 325 degrees. Spray a 2.5-quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
Add pumpkin, eggs, sugar, milk, syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and salt to a large mixing bowl. Stir to combine.
Add bread cubes. Stir to combine. Let the bread soak for 10 minutes.
Add soaked bread to the baking dish. Pour remaining pumpkin mixture over the bread.
Bake for 1 hour or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean.
To serve, place a slice on the center of the plate and drizzle warmed maple syrup over the top.
Source: https://dailyappetite.com
Thai pumpkin curry
1 tablespoon coconut oil
1 yellow onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons red curry paste
1 tablespoon grated ginger (or store-bought ginger paste)
1 15oz can coconut milk
1 cup pumpkin purée
3 cups broccoli florets
2 bell peppers (red, yellow or orange) (sliced thinly and then in half)
1 15oz can chickpeas (about 1.5 cups cooked)
1 cup carrots, thinly sliced (about 3 medium carrots)
1 teaspoon sea salt (or to taste)
freshly squeezed lime juice (to taste)
Heat coconut oil over medium heat in a large sauce pan or Dutch oven. Add onion and sauté until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the minced garlic and sauté another 30 seconds until fragrant, then add the red curry paste and grated ginger and stir quickly until onions are evenly coated.
Add the coconut milk and pumpkin purée and stir until well combined, then add the broccoli, bell peppers, chickpeas, carrots and sea salt. Stir until everything is evenly distributed. Cover and bring to a boil, then turn the heat down to medium-low and continue to cook covered for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent the curry from sticking to the bottom of the pan.
Uncover and continue to cook until the carrots reach your desired tenderness. Add a small amount of water if you find the curry is getting too thick. Once the carrots are done, add a squeeze of lime juice to brighten the flavors (to taste) and season with more salt, if desired.
Serve with jasmine rice. Store in the refrigerator and consume within 4 days.
Source: https://therecipewell.com