Next, I thought I would share this recipe for pumpkin bread pudding. I’m not a fan of bread pudding, mostly because of its texture, but I didn’t want that to hold me back from sharing a recipe that others would likely enjoy. The pumpkin gets added to the egg and milk mixture, and I’m imagining the bread is not going to soak the pumpkin particles in as much as the milk and egg. The bread part should turn out the same, but I think the “goo” that holds it all together will be a little thicker than usual because of all the pumpkin matter. Serve the bread pudding with maple syrup. Or maybe some pumpkin butter?