Local theatre company bringing ‘Broadway Revue’ to the stage

Players On Air, Inc., of Mount Airy, will present a night of singing and choreography Broadway-style in their second “Broadway or Bust!” revue.
The event takes place Saturday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main Street, Westminster.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for students and seniors. They can be purchased through the Carroll County Arts Center’s website carrollcountyartscouncil.org or playersonairinc.wixsite.com.
The evening will include a variety of numbers from Broadways shows. Some are group numbers, including multiple members of the company together, coordinated by Executive Director Laura Wonsala. For many of the individual performances, it is a chance for the actors to choose their own numbers and explore what they’re passionate about.
The evening will consist of about 30 musical numbers, with some songs reaching back to shows from the 1970s and others drawn from contemporary musical theatre.
This is the company’s second Broadway-style revue, and this year they have added numbers that are purely dance choreography rather vocal.
Wonsala said the revue’s rehearsal schedule is a little bit more forgiving than that of one of their other productions, so they are able to draw some people who are not able to participate in those shows.
“We do have some familiar faces in this revue. But we also acquired quite a number of new ones as well, which is really exciting to us because it’s just, you know, giving other people the chance to partake in more arts related activities in the area,” she said.
Kelly Stoneberger is the show’s Musical Director and Kelsey McKenney and Justin Patterson are their choreographers.
Wonsala added, “One of the exciting things is that we have allowed for some younger people to not only be part of the actual production, but to start learning what it’s like to run a production behind the scenes.”
For example, members of the company who are rising sixth-graders had the opportunity to choreograph a number for the show.
“I think what the community will see is our typical quality production, while also showing that we embrace all walks of life. We’re giving the opportunity to other people who enjoy the arts to further their gifts with us on stage. So you’re really in for a treat. There’s a lot of talent up there,” she said.
At the end of the month on Aug. 23-25, the company will be holding auditions for their next production, “A Christmas Carol,” set to go up at the end of December. This version of the classic will be different than many productions because it is a musical. A portion of ticket sales from the production will be donated to Crosswind Church’s Benevolence Fund. For more information about auditions, visit playersonairinc.wixsite.com.
“We’re looking to have a nice, large-sized cast for that show, all ages are welcome,” Wonsala said. “We’d really like to make this a great production.”
Another Broadway Revue is scheduled for February, with a theme of love songs.
Players on Air is a nonprofit theatre company based out of southern Carroll County. They were established in 2017. For more information, visit playersonairinc.wixsite.com.