Local theatre company bringing ‘Broadway Revue’ to the stage

At the end of the month on Aug. 23-25, the company will be holding auditions for their next production, “A Christmas Carol,” set to go up at the end of December. This version of the classic will be different than many productions because it is a musical. A portion of ticket sales from the production will be donated to Crosswind Church’s Benevolence Fund. For more information about auditions, visit playersonairinc.wixsite.com.