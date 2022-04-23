Taste of Carroll fundraiser returns in person, offering local foods and silent auction in support of BridgingLife

BridgingLife will host Taste of Carroll: A Toast to Comfort and Care, its annual fundraising event, Monday at 1623 Brewing Co. in Eldersburg beginning at 6 p.m.

The event, which will feature local cuisine and a silent auction, will be held in support of the end-of-life services provided by BridgingLife. Tickets may be purchased online at lifebridgehealth.org.

BridgingLife is a nonprofit that has served Carroll County for more than 35 years, formerly as Carroll Hospice. The organization provides hospice care to anyone, regardless of insurance coverage or financial situation. No one is refused or denied hospice care.

Leading up to the event, BridgingLife recognized six of its “hospice heroes” serving in a number of roles at the organization, including a departmental secretary, a director of clinical informatics and education, a hospice aide, an inpatient palliative care coordinator, pharmacists and registered nurses.

The Monday event is sponsored by 1623 Brewing Co., Anchor Pharmacy and Medical Supplies, M&T Bank, Penguin Random House and R. Wayne Barnes, CLU, CLTC, among others, and features vendors including 84 East Woodfire Kitchen & Bar, Bertucco’s Bakery, Blowfish Poke, Carroll Lutheran Village and Cheers to Snacks.

For the past two years Taste of Carroll was note held in person, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the nonprofit still managed to raise more than $350,000, according to Brenda Frazier, vice president of development at Carroll Hospital Foundation.

As of Friday, the 2022 event had exceeded $225,000.

“We utilize this event to not only raise needed funds for the program but to raise awareness of all that BridgingLife does for the community,” Frazier said.

Hospice is a patient-centered, family-oriented approach to care for anyone in the advanced stages of a life-limiting illness. The goal of hospice is to enable patients to live out the remainder of their days in comfort and dignity by combining pain and symptom management with spiritual and emotional support.

“Our award-winning program addresses patients’ physical, emotional and spiritual needs, allowing them to live as fully and comfortably as possible as well as provide grief support to families as a whole,” Frazier said. “Many people do not understand or may be afraid to reach out to have a discussion. We want them to be educated on the services and benefits.”