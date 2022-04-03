‘Hospice heroes’ recognized by Carroll County hospice organization

BridgingLife, formerly Carroll Hospice, has recognized six of its “Hospice Heroes” for their work providing care to hospice patients and their families.

In the weeks leading up to Taste of Carroll, BridgingLife’s annual fundraising event, which will be held April 25 at 1623 Brewing Company in Eldersburg, The Times will be highlighting two heroes each week and their contributions to the community.

Doctors Jeanie and Jim Miller, Community Hospice Heroes. BridgingLife Hospice Heroes (Courtesy Photo)

Jim Miller

Jim Miller, 65, of Westminster, has served as a pharmacist for more than three decades.

Serving alongside his wife, Jeanie, he is the owner of Anchor Pharmacy and Medical Supplies in Westminster, a pharmacy that provides durable medical equipment, institutional pharmacy services and respiratory care to BridgingLife patients in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Knowing firsthand what it is like to have a family member in hospice care, he said he understands its value in the community.

“My mom passed away at Carroll Lutheran Village [and] my dad passed away at Carroll Lutheran Village, [and] they both received hospice care at the end of their lives,” he said. “Hospice, from a personal standpoint, was very, very helpful to myself and my brother in the grieving process.”

Miller said he is honored to be recognized as a hospice hero for his work with BridgingLife.

“I’m very humbled and appreciative to be recognized,” he said. “To get recognized for something that you may have done to make someone’s life better or make an organization better is special to us.”

Sharon Spencer-Kable, Director of Clinical Informatics and Education, LifeBridge Health. BridgingLife Hospice Heroes (Courtesy Photo)

Sharon Spencer-Kable

Sharon Spencer-Kable, 58, of Westminster, serves as director of clinical informatics and education at LifeBridge Health.

Having worked in various disciplines in nursing, Spencer-Kable said she always had an interest in information technology.

“I really like putting information technology, and nursing and health care knowledge together,” she said, “making the best experience for the nurse and the doctors taking care of patients and giving them computer systems that work best for them.”

Spencer-Kable said she is humbled to be recognized as a hospice hero for her work at LifeBridge Health.

“I have been on both sides, as family members have been in the BridgingLife system, so I have a soft spot for this team,” she said. “I feel very blessed and very honored that they would consider me, much less select me.”