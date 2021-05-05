Carroll County native Brandon Tomlinson finishing new album of songs he hopes will make people ‘super happy’

Brandon Tomlinson dreams of making music that makes people happy.
Influenced by alternative pop bands like OneRepublic and The 1975, he creates bright, upbeat, pop music inspired by his childhood in Hampstead.
As a graduate of North Carroll High School, he describes his music as “nostalgic,” hoping to take listeners back to the carefree days of their teenage years.
Now 32, Tomlinson is moving forward in his career — his new music video is set to be released Friday — and is in the process of recording his debut album, “Younger Days.”
Although music is a big part of his life today, he said it was not always that way.
Growing up, he said he spent most of his time outdoors playing sports and went on to play football in college.
It was not until eight years ago, when he found himself singing in a karaoke bar and meeting a casting director from NBC’s Emmy Award-winning singing competition show, “The Voice,” and making it to the top 200, did he decide to pursue music full-time.
“Once I did that experience, I [realized] maybe I can sing a little bit,” he said.
Driven by his newfound passion, he later formed a band called Civil City, with whom he performed for about four years.
In 2019, he released his first solo EP, “XXVII,” and a music video for his song, “TYFG,” which was filmed in Hampstead at the former North Carroll High School, which closed in 2016.
Since then, he has released five singles, “Waffles,” “Why Do I Do This,” “Love Somebody,” “Graveyard,” and “Giving Up,” and five music videos, one of which was filmed at Hackney Haunts at TownMall of Westminster.
Tomlinson said his time living in Carroll greatly influenced his music.
Now married to his high school sweetheart, Rachel, and raising their three kids – London, Berlin and Rome – in Hampstead, he said the album tells the story of growing up and the highs and lows of life.
“Growing up in Carroll County definitely bleeds through in my music because I’m singing about my younger days and the evolution of life,” he said. “I’m constantly trying to capture those moments that you don’t really ever experience again in songs and make people think back to those times that were some of the best times in your life.”
The album will have 11 songs and is being produced by Danny Stillman, from the band 888, and Apollo III, a record label based in Malibu, California.
Stillman, who has been working with Tomlinson for about five years said it has been a great experience working with him on the album.
“Brandon is a genuine guy who puts his heart and soul into his music and I think anyone who listens to this album will be able to feel that,” he said. “We were lucky enough to also get to film a music video together when he was recording in Colorado. Brandon comes alive on stage and thrives in front of cameras. As a musician, he’s truly the full package.”
The music video for his song, “Way Up,” will be released on May 7.
Tomlinson said listeners can expect to hear songs about life that are honest and relatable.
“I hope [listeners] find something in [the album] that makes them super happy and will make their day better,” he said. “It’s always been my goal for my music to hit home with people and make them feel happy.”
“Younger Days,” will be available on all music platforms this fall.