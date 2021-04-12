Westminster High junior named Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year

Erin Bishop, the club’s marketing director, said Hereth is an integral part of the new building they acquired in 2018. He spoke with donors and told them about the club’s impact. He and his dad created a shelf for the club, with wood from the old building, to store Legos. And he created a design for the decorated cabinets in the Knorr Brake STEaM Maker Space, a room for kids to be innovative.