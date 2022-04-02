Finksburg antique bottle collector serves as chairman of 41st Annual Bottle Show and Sale Sunday

Baltimore Bottle Club is hosting an antique bottle show for the first time at Howard County Fairgrounds on Sunday. Rick Lease of Finksburg, chairman of the club's 41st Annual Show and Sale, is seen with a 1920s Nehi glass bottle. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

As the show chairman for the 41st Annual Bottle Show and Sale, Rick Lease spent the end of March confirming vendors, handling cancellations, filling vacancies with those on the waiting list, and creating a new layout to fit the show’s first appearance at Howard County Fairgrounds on Sunday.

“It is a long building to lay out and design. It’s not square,” said Lease, of Finksburg. “It’s a lot bigger. Thirty percent bigger.”

While the large Main Exhibition Hall at the fairgrounds wasn’t the reason the Baltimore Bottle Club moved its event from the Community College of Baltimore County Essex’s campus – where it has been held since 1996 – Lease said the show is going to need the extra space.

“Everybody is anxious to do something,” Lease said. “This is usually the first show like this of the year. People look forward to it. We’re one of the biggest.”

Dealers from 25 states and three foreign countries will set up their wares on 344 tables at the show, which is hosted by the Baltimore Bottle Club. That number, along with an expected large crowd, was too much for CCBC Essex’s pandemic protocols, according to Steve Charing, who handles media relations for the club.

“COVID restrictions limited us to 250 people,” Charing said. “We have that many dealers. That’s how we migrated to Howard County Fairgrounds.”

Baltimore Bottle Club is hosting an antique bottle show for the first time at Howard County Fairgrounds on Sunday. Pictured is a trio of vintage bottles from the collection of Rick Lease of Finksburg, chairman of the club's 41st Annual Show and Sale. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

All kinds of bottles, from milk and medicinal to beer and soda bottles, will be on display, as well as jars, pottery, small antiques and Lease’s collection of fruit jars.

“I used to have 1,200 jars,” Lease said. “Now I have 50 or 60 and maybe 200 bottles.”

Growing up in Baltimore County, Lease and his friends would dig for free stuff around rivers. He was an “active digger” for many years, exploring historic privies and trash sites in both Baltimore and Carroll counties for old bottles.

“I don’t do it anymore. It does bad things to joints,” said Lease, who moved to Carroll County in the 1980s.

Instead, Lease hunts for bottles and jars at flea markets, yard sales, antique stores and online, looking for rare colored fruit jars or those locally made.

“There are a lot of whiskey bottles in Westminster, and flasks,” Lease said. “Beer bottles can be found throughout Carroll County. There were a lot of Germans here and they like their beer.”

While Lease no longer digs for bottles, he does clean found ones.

“When people dig things up, they don’t look really good. They’re ugly,” Lease said. “It’s a polishing process. I never thought of it as an art, but it is. You have to get it just right.”

A bottle’s worth depends on its age, condition and rarity, according to Charing.

“Plain bottles with no emblem or label are not worth as much as they are machine made,” Charing said. “At our show, we do an appraisal service. It is like ‘Antiques Roadshow.’”

Henry Waskey and Micah Dolina will debut their book “Howard County Antique Bottle Book,” at the show.

“We got different collectors together and saw what everybody has,” Waskey said. “It’s been a fun process the last couple of years.”

Waskey also started collecting bottles as a kid on walks with his dad.

“We came across some old bottles and brought them home and did research,” Waskey said. “Next thing you know, we’re out actually looking for them.”

Howard County, Waskey said, had several dairy farms and each had its own milk bottle design. He spends his Sundays digging at locations where he has permission to dig.

“I would say the ratio is one to 100 for whole to broken bottles,” found, Waskey said.

The Baltimore Bottle Club approached him years ago, he said, after they found his website.

“They were all really nice and friendly,” Waskey, 29, said. “They gave me different bottles and a lot of information. I never looked back.”

“Club members and dealers are always happy to answer questions,” said Charing, and they are always looking for new members. At the show on Sunday, youths 12 years and under will receive a free bottle to start their own collections.

“It’s an interesting hobby,” Charing said. “It really teaches you the history of what people were doing in the 1890s. What they drank, ate. They are historic artifacts.”

Many items once stored in glass are now stored in plastic. Lease isn’t sure what bottles will be valuable in the future.

“People are collecting microbrew beer bottles. That’s interesting,” Lease said. “It’s a whole different world.”

The Baltimore Antique Bottle Club’s 41st Show and Sale will take place on April 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Howard County Fairgrounds, Main Exhibition Hall, 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship. Admission is $5. For more information, go to baltimorebottleclub.org.