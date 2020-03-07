'I want to go home and read the books’: Children flock to the annual Penguin Random House Book Fair

As parents and children flooded through the doors and into Babylon Great Hall at Carroll Community College on Saturday, most of them had books on the brain. They were there for the 23rd annual Penguin Random House Book Fair.
“Our kids go to the preschool here, and they’ve been talking about it all week,” said Eldersburg resident Jennie Robinson. She was there with her three children, ages 5, 3 and 2.
“The kids each got to pick out a free book that they are so excited to read. There are arts and crafts and science activities,” she said. “It is nice to have something fun to do indoors right here in Carroll County, and it’s free.”
The book fair kicked off on Friday night with the movie, Toy Story 4, in the college’s Scott Theatre and a book talk by award-winning author James McBride. His book, “The Color of Water: A Black Man’s Tribute to his Mother,” sold millions of copies worldwide, and his New York Times bestselling book “The Good Lord Bird” won the National Book Award in 2013.
Blustery winds didn’t slow attendance. About 4,000 turned out.
April Pyle of Virginia was there with her two nephews and a niece.
“I was shocked to see they are giving away new books, and there is a really good selection,” Pyle said. “They each got two books. There’s a lot here for them to do, especially on a cold day.”
Saturday featured book sales, a silent auction, free books for children, kids’ activities, free face-painting, STEM activities, story times, a Sensory/Quiet room, and a book talk by author/illustrator Greg Pizzoli, whose first picture book, “The Watermelon Seed,” was the 2014 recipient of the Theodor Seuss Geisel Award, just one of several awards he’s garnered over the years.
The event is organized by the Carroll Community College Foundation and headed by its executive director, Steven Wantz, who said it will make about $60,000.
“We have a very close relationship with Penguin Random House,” Wantz said. “We could not do this without them. They provide 7,000 books to us at a substantial discount. We sell them for 20% off cover price — to compete with the Amazons of the world — but we do make a margin on that. All the profit we make throughout the day comes back to our students in the form of scholarships. About 90% of our students live and/or work here in Carroll County. Every time someone buys a book, it changes a life, and that’s the big deal of the day.”
Wantz turned to Carole Williamson, the program director in early childhood education at the college. “As this event has evolved and taken root with younger people in our community, Carol has ignited a passion in the children’s activities area,” he said.
Williamson took over and expanded the book fair’s children’s activities area 12 years ago. Her students in the early childhood education program volunteer to oversee activities.
“We now easily have 300 or more kids coming into the crafts and activities area, and the line for face-painting is always out the door,” she said.
Volunteers Chrissy Onesty of Finksburg and Crystal Voltz of Taneytown smiled as they worked with the kids.
“It is good to see the whole room filled up with the community,” Onesty said. “The younger kids seem to be over here with the stacking or building activities. The older kids, who are more thoughtful, are carefully coloring, but the activity where they can make Forky from Toy Story 4 seems to be the favorite today.”
Volz agreed.
“I am seeing so much excitement. The kids are having a great time. It’s also nice to see the parents sit back and watch on some activities while the kids do things on their own.”
Westminster resident Shannin Sheasby and her daughter, Ella, waited in the face-painting line.
“This is always held on her birthday party weekend, so we haven’t had a chance to come in the past,” Sheasby said. “The variety of activities for the kids and the focus on reading makes me wish I had come before. With so much technology around us now, it’s nice to have something focused on reading. There is something for the young kids and for the older children, which is really great.”
Sheasby said Ella loves to read, especially funny books and series books.
“But she picked out a more serious chapter book today, something different this time. It is nice to see her expand her horizons.”
Ella watched the girl in front of her as she had her face painted. She’d already decided she wanted a spiderweb and spider when her turn came.
“I like all the activities,” Ella said. “I like to read. I picked out a Terraria [series] book and an anime book.
Nine-year-old Madison Myers of Eldersburg had just arrived.
“I like to read the Rings of Fire [series] books,” she said with excitement. “I am going to look for one of those.”
Williamson said she loved seeing so many parents with their children.
“It’s good to do something that’s not school-based,” she said. “It’s reading and it’s play. All of those things, reading and literacy and play are all interconnected.”
Downstairs, in the free book room, LiLi Taylor of Westminster waited as her grandchildren, Ellie, age 7, and Lucy, age 8, picked out their books.
“We love to read books,” Lucy said. “That’s why we came here, cause it’s really fun to read books.”
Ellie nodded furiously, and when asked about the favorite part of her day, she was quick to answer.
“To go home and read the books,” she said. “I want to go home and read the books.”