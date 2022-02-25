Regular bingo games are back in Carroll County, providing fun for residents and funds for fire companies and other groups

It’s an evening out. A date night. A time to catch up with friends. A chance to have fun and possibly win some money. The game of bingo is many things in Carroll County, including a popular way to raise money. And it can be played almost every night at fire departments, churches, schools or nonprofit groups.
“It’s mostly stress free. I don’t think about my lists of what I need to do,” said Jennifer Peterson of Sykesville, who plays bingo regularly at Gamber and Community Fire Company in Finskburg on Tuesday nights. “I can hang out with friends and the money doesn’t hurt.”
Peterson also likes the fact that her pastime helps support the fire department. While Carroll County government does provide funding to its fire departments, the money is only “just enough” to keep things running, according to Mike Sullivan, chair of Gamber’s bingo.
“Anything special, we’ve got to do fundraisers,” Sullivan said.
Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company started hosting bingo games in 1979 to help raise funds for a new firehouse, according to Mike Swartzbaugh, who has overseen the weekly Wednesday games and three all-day Bingo Bonanza days for 10 years.
“Pleasant Valley does not do a carnival, as we’re limited in space and it takes major manpower,” Swartzbaugh said. “I do have a good group of people I can depend on always being here on Wednesday nights [for bingo].”
On Wednesday, Swartzbaugh’s dozen or so volunteers could be found selling bingo cards and raffle tickets to a crowd of about 100. At 6:45 p.m., when the games started, volunteers helped check winning cards and handed out prize money.
“I enjoy doing it. It’s been very successful over the years,” Swartzbaugh said. “We have our regulars here who have been with us many years. We know them and are on a first-name basis.”
Many of those who volunteer at the event and play are older, Swartzbaugh said, and the COVID-19 pandemic has scaled back the size of the crowd. Pleasant Valley closed for 18 months, then started offering games again in October. But they were stopped in December as cases started to rise. The bingo hall remained closed through January, with games resuming in February
“We are very happy to be back,” said Ann Woodie of Westminster, a regular player at Pleasant Valley. “Sitting at home is not fun.”
“This is my first time back since the hall reopened,” said Bill Cook, of Ellicott City. “I like the people here.”
Pleasant Valley had just started renovating its social hall when the pandemic arrived, according to Kim Thomas, president of Pleasant Valley fire department’s auxiliary.
“While we were shut down 18 months, we gutted the hall,” Thomas said. “It worked out wonderfully.”
Bingo games at Gamber were shut down for about one year, Sullivan said. He was concerned about players, many of them elderly, returning when the doors reopened in May, 2021, but was pleasantly surprised.
“People were ready to come back,” Sullivan said. “It’s a night out and you are helping out the fire department. People know where the money goes.”
Any qualified 501c3 organization that holds a bingo fundraiser is required to get a permit from the county, according to Timothy Dixon, assistant county attorney. Games are allowed every day but Sunday.
While it does not offer cash prizes, St. James Lutheran Church in Union Bridge has been hosting bingo games that offer bags and purses as prizes for at least 20 years, according to Pamela Fink, president of the church council.
“It helps support our church,” Fink said. “We are able to keep our doors open and maintain our building, which dates back to 1883 and needs a lot of money to take care of.”
Admission is $10 for 20 games, Fink said. Many of the prizes, including Longaberger baskets and filled Thirty-One Bags, are donated. Fink reports the prizes and their value to the county to get a permit.
“We raise about $1,500 to $2,000,” said Fink, and games are held seven times per year.
“It’s a fun community thing,” Fink said. “A lot of people who don’t go to our church come out and support us.”
Many of the fire departments also offer hot meals or snacks before games begin or at intermission.
“Every week, we have a different menu for different holidays or different themes,” said Thomas, of the kitchen at Pleasant Valley, which is run by the auxiliary.
At Pleasant Valley, a silence filled with anticipation settled over the hall when the bingo numbers started to be called. The majority of the those playing had more than one bingo card to oversee, with some players watching 30 cards, according to Swartzbaugh.
“The most I can do is about 12,” said Swartzbaugh, who no longer plays since he oversees winning cards and payouts on a computer program. Some games have several winners, he said, and the computer divides the winnings accordingly.
“We had 42 winners one game. That was a nightmare,” he said.
At their table, Nicole and Christopher Ashe of Hampstead ritually set up monster figurines and a stuffed octopus that can either be smiling or frowning, depending on how their games are going.
But it really doesn’t matter if they win, the couple said.
“Pleasant Valley is a small fire company and we like supporting it,” Nicole Ashe said. “We like the people. It’s a good date night.”