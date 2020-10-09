Not your typical mobile home: Man bikes through Carroll County with homemade camper in tow

William Cassidy pulls his homemade camper as he bikes along Md. 26 in Winfield Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Cassidy, of Delaware County, Pa., started his trek in Fallston about 20 days ago and plans to head south, maybe to Florida, for the winter months. Cassidy, who said he's always liked to travel, built the camper, which he tows with his bike and has everything he needs in it, from lightweight coroplast. About 100 miles into his journey, he said it's been a fun trip so far, not always easy, but that the people he's met along the way have really made it worthwhile. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)