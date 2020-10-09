Not your typical mobile home: Man bikes through Carroll County with homemade camper in tow

William Cassidy’s headed south for the winter. And he’s got everything he needs trailing behind him as he bikes.
The resident of Delaware County, Pennsylvania, was pulling his homemade camper behind his bike along Md. 26 in Winfield on Thursday, after starting his trek in Fallston about 20 days ago. He plans to head south, maybe to Florida, for the winter months.
Cassidy, who said he’s always liked to travel, built the camper, which he tows with his bike and has everything he needs in it, from lightweight Coroplast.
About 100 miles into his journey, he said it’s been a fun trip so far — not always easy — but the people he’s met along the way have really made it worthwhile.