Q&A: Executive director of Carroll County Public Library on limited reopening, operating during a pandemic

Exploration Commons is going to be built very much on programs and experiences — a lot of hands-on learning. We have a commercial teaching kitchen that will be there. We will be doing both workforce development training as well as events and classes on how to do lots of things related to food, food science, some basic food prep and then we have the makerspace, which will be outfitted with some of the latest technology that people can you can come in and learn to use for themselves. ... There’s a classroom, two small conference rooms, and then one 150-seat public meeting room and we’ll be using those for some of our programs while we’re still under COVID restrictions, so we can spread out a little bit. And the staff that’s there will be experts in these various fields. And so they’ll be able to walk people through step by step on how to do them. We’ve got staff that are food scientists and nutritionists and technology specialists and that sort of thing. So it’s it is a different kind of library experience, but one that we believe is is part of the future of libraries for communities where that people can come in and do those those hands-on pieces.