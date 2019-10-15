Carroll Post 31 was chartered on Aug. 16, 1919. According to the post’s website, the members originally met at the Armory building on Longwell Avenue in Westminster up until about 1940. They then met Gehr’s Hardware Store on Liberty Street before buying one property, then selling it to buy another — at 2 Sycamore St. The post was dedicated in 1948 after a building was constructed on the Sycamore Street site where once sat a barn, even incorporating a wall from the barn that is still a part of the post’s bar area today.