And finally, a homemade tomato soup recipe. I’m a big fan of cream of tomato soup (you know, mixing a can of condensed tomato soup with a can of milk) with my grilled cheese. But really, the soup is just to dip my sandwich in. I wouldn’t even eat the leftover soup except I want to set a good example about not wasting food to my kids. But once I started making homemade tomato soup? It was amazing. Even without cream, having a broth base and rich tomatoes, it has so much flavor and robustness that it can now pull its own weight. In fact, it makes grilled cheese and tomato soup worthy of being a dinner entrée, rather than just a lunch. This recipe includes cooking tiny pasta like ditalini or macaroni in it, which will continue to soak in the broth the longer it sits, so plan to eat it all in one sitting if you can. Perhaps at a grilled cheese and tomato soup party?