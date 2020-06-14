Jeff Holland: Get to know Maryland’s longest river at these Patuxent Parks

You’ve seen the sign a thousand times while you’re driving on the highway and about to cross a bridge. The sign says that the river you’re about to cross is not just any river; it’s been designated a “scenic river.”
So of course, after miles and miles of boring highway, you’re delighted that you’re about to be treated to something worth seeing.
But no, the traffic engineers know that you’ll be so impressed by the beauty of the scenery below, you’ll be distracted from looking ahead, so they raise the side barriers to make it impossible for you to see whether the river is actually scenic or not.
This precaution works in reverse for me, because I always want to see any river, so I can’t help taking extra pains to get a glimpse, which typically causes my emotional support spouse in the passenger seat to stomp on the phantom passenger brake and clutch at the door handle in case of the need for an emergency ejection.
So when I get a chance to take a walk along a river, scenic or not, I take it.
The Maryland General Assembly designated the Patuxent River as one of the state’s nine scenic rivers in 1968. The Severn, as you can see when you pass the sign as you cross the Route 50 bridge, is also a scenic river.
The Patuxent is the longest river whose watershed lies entirely within Maryland. It marks the western border of Anne Arundel County. There are several sites in the county where you can walk along the Patuxent and be impressed by how beautiful it really is, safely and without scaring your spouse.
I started my trek at the Patuxent Wetlands Park at Wayson’s Corner, where Route 4 crosses the river. This is a good place to see part of the tidal section of this river, which stretches 115 miles from its source in the foothills of the Catoctin Mountain near Frederick to where it meets the Chesapeake Bay at Solomon’s Island.
I chatted with several fishermen at the pier in the shadow of the highway overpass. One had caught a fair-sized catfish earlier, but this was mid-afternoon on a warm day this past week, and the others hadn’t had much luck. I scrambled under the highway, over the muddy rocks and found a dirt path leading south along the river’s bank. It was disappointingly trashed with litter left by other fishermen. Still, I followed it about a quarter of a mile to where it petered out in a marsh choked by huge-leafed plants called “elephant ears.”
I stopped and made a few casts with my fly rod and marveled at the vast expanse of the marsh to the south and east, and the lazy, murky sweep of the river rolling toward the Chesapeake with the wind and tide. Just about a mile south of here lies Pig Point, which has an astonishing historical significance.
County archaeologists have been studying the site since 2009, and they have discovered evidence of thousands of people living there for thousands of years. They’ve uncovered no fewer than 14 sites within a mile of the original Pig Point dig site, unearthing arrowheads and other projectile points that date back 6,500 years and older. I couldn’t help thinking that there must have been other guys fishing long ago in the same spot where I was fishing, and no doubt they had better luck than me.
I reeled in my line and slogged back to my car and drove 3½ miles north along Sands Road to Wooton’s Landing Wetland Park. It’s a bit of walk from the parking lot to the river, but a walk was what I was looking for.
There’s a locked gate, but if you want to drive down to launch a canoe or kayak, you can access the code to the padlock by logging onto the Anne Arundel County web site.
The gravel road leads to a grove along the riverbank. You can fish or launch a small boat from the floating dock. The river here is relatively narrow. My ancestors of the Hyatt family settled along this stretch of the river back in the early 1700s. One of them founded Hyattsville. Another emigrated to Pittsburgh, where my great-grandfather, George Hyatt, became a railroad telegrapher in the early 1900s. His daughter, Gaynell, was my father’s mother.
And somewhere very near this spot, Commodore Joshua Barney scuttled his fleet to keep it from being captured by the British navy in August of 1814.
Barney had proved his mettle serving heroically in the Continental Navy during the Revolutionary War. Congress assigned him the duty of protecting the Chesapeake Bay in the War of 1812.
In April 1814, he assembled a flotilla of 18 ships: seven 75-foot barges, six 50-foot barges, two gunboats, one row galley, one lookout boat and his flagship, the USS Scorpion, a 49-foot sloop-rigged, self-propelled floating battery armed with two long-range cannon and two short-range carronades. The smaller boats each had a cannon in the bow and a carronade on the stern, and each was manned by a crew of 40 to 60 men.
The crewmen included Navy sailors, white Chesapeake Bay watermen, free blacks and runaway slaves. The idea was to have a small fleet of heavily-armed small boats, fast and maneuverable in shallow water, that could harass the British fleet comprised of larger and less maneuverable ships.
The flotilla fought several battles against the British fleet as it made its way up the Patuxent to land the army at Benedict. American authorities were afraid that Barney’s flotilla would be captured. The first plan was to haul the boats overland and launch them on the South River, but then Barney was ordered to scuttle them in the Patuxent.
I looked up a first-hand account of the scene before me now, written by British Admiral Cockburn in his report to General Cochrane on Adm. 22, 1814, just two days before the general attacked nearby Washington, D.C.
“…as we opened the reach above Pig Point, I plainly discovered Commodore Barney's broad pendant in the headmost vessel, a large sloop and the remainder of the flotilla extending in a long line astern of her. Our boats now advanced towards them as rapidly as possible, but on nearing them, we observed the sloop bearing the broad pendant to be on fire, and she very soon afterwards blew up. I now saw clearly that they were all abandoned and on fire with trains to their magazines, and out of the seventeen vessels which composed this formidable and so much vaunted flotilla sixteen were in quick succession blown to atoms, and the seventeenth, in which the fire had not taken, were captured.”
That happened right here, 200 years ago. In 2010, underwater archaeologists from the State of Maryland, the Navy and the Maryland Historical Trust discovered the wooden hull of a sunken ship in the river near here and they’re pretty sure it’s Joshua Barney’s flagship, the Scorpion.
I mused over that spectacle as I wandered down a country lane past beaver ponds and marshes sprouting cattails and the big yellow buds of the cow lilies just about to bloom. I listened to the twirl of the Red-winged Blackbirds and felt cooled by the shade of the lowland trees, the river birches, cottonwoods and ash.
Overall, you can walk three or four miles along the river bottom, though not always within site of the scenic Patuxent River.
Anne Arundel County Parks have loosened their restrictions. You can now enjoy the dog parks and beaches, picnic pavilions, basketball, tennis and pickleball courts, athletic fields and golf courses, as long as you maintain your correct social distance and wear a mask when appropriate. Visitor centers, playgrounds and restrooms are still off-limits until later this week.
Wootons Landing Park
4550 Sands Road
Harwood
410-741-9330
Patuxent Wetlands Park
1426 Mt. Zion Marlboro Road
Lothian
410-222-7317