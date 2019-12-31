With the caveat that more donations could still be in transit, it appears the campaign will come up just short of this year’s goal. Still, it’s the third-highest total raised in the more than two-decade history of Holiday Hope. More than $500,000 has been raised in the past four years alone. Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Neighbors in Need Year Round, The Shepherd’s Staff, Carroll Community Bank and the Carroll County Times express thanks to the community for such generosity, year after year.