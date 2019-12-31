A $400 donation from Glenn Helme in honor of the Helme children and grandchildren helped the annual Holiday Hope campaign finish with nearly $120,000 raised for five nonprofit organizations in Carroll County.
Other donations that came in after Christmas included: $100 from Al Rentz in memory of Nora Rentz; $75 anonymously in memory of Walter and Virginia Reed; $25 from Janet and Marvin Hollinger in memory of Marie Thompson Rogers, Carole Arrieta and William Frock Arrieta; $25 from Stephanie Heck in memory of her loved ones; and $25 from the Snyder family.
Another $775 in anonymous donations brings the total raised for the five nonprofits to $119,592.
Holiday Hope is an annual campaign, finishing its 21st year, in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Neighbors in Need Year Round and The Shepherd’s Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays. This year’s goal was to raise $125,000 for the five partner charities by Christmas. Carroll Community Bank again partnered with the Times to collect and process the donations dropped off or mailed to the bank’s location at 1010 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster.
With the caveat that more donations could still be in transit, it appears the campaign will come up just short of this year’s goal. Still, it’s the third-highest total raised in the more than two-decade history of Holiday Hope. More than $500,000 has been raised in the past four years alone. Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Neighbors in Need Year Round, The Shepherd’s Staff, Carroll Community Bank and the Carroll County Times express thanks to the community for such generosity, year after year.
Access Carroll offers integrated healthcare services on a sliding fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.
Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the county’s needy from locations in Westminster, Taneytown and Eldersburg.
Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families.
Neighbors in Need Year Round, administered through Human Services Programs of Carroll County Inc., provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing.
The Shepherd’s Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency.
Go to www.carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope to read more about the five nonprofits and to see who has made donations to Holiday Hope.