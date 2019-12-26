An anonymous donation of $1,000 and another $800 donated anonymously in memory of Michael Hughes helped push the total raised for Holiday Hope to more than $118,000.
Holiday Hope is an annual campaign, now in its 21st year, in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Neighbors in Need Year Round and The Shepherd’s Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays. This year’s goal was to raise $125,000 for the five partner charities by Christmas.
While this year’s Holiday Hope deadline has passed, more donations are likely to arrive via mail this week. Carroll Community Bank again partnered with the Times to collect and process the donations dropped off or mailed to the bank’s location at 1010 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster. The final total raised will be reported after all donations have been received and processed by the bank.
Other recent donations included: $452 from Deer Park United Methodist Church in honor of the congregation; $450 from Rose Young in memory of Marianne McGrath, Patrick J. McGrath, Kathleen McGrath Heisty, and Donald Richard Young; $400 from Charles and Morrisann Wilson in memory of Karen Feroli; $150 from the Polites family in memory of Richard Polites and Matthew Ruppalt; $125 from Donald and Patricia Nusbam in memory of Alexis Jones, Alice Wright, Eula Baker, Ida and Stanley Nusbaum; $100 from Bruce and Sally Woodward in memory of James and Nannie Wooward, Ken and Charlotte Barnes; $50 from Richard and Grace Poole in memory of Virginia Bailey, LaRue Sipes and Ruth Shipley; and $20 anonymously in memory of W. Jonathan Christopher.
Another $1,775 in anonymous donations brings the total raised for the five nonprofits to $118,167.
Access Carroll offers integrated healthcare services on a sliding fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.
Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the county’s needy from locations in Westminster, Taneytown and Eldersburg.
Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families.
Neighbors in Need Year Round, administered through Human Services Programs of Carroll County Inc., provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing.
The Shepherd’s Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency.
