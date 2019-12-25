A pair of $1,000 donations has Holiday Hope closing in on its goal as of Tuesday morning, Christmas Eve, as the final checks were being brought in and mailed out to Carroll Community Bank.
Curtis and Lisa Choplin donated $1,000 in memory of Jean Choplin, Roger and Barbara Bennorth while Wayne and Elaine Hollenbaugh donated $1,000 in honor of family.
Holiday Hope is an annual campaign, now in its 21st year, in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Neighbors in Need Year Round and The Shepherd’s Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays. This year’s goal is to raise $125,000 for the five partner charities by Christmas.
A donation of $500 ($100 of which was previously noted) was made anonymously in memory of two moms, two dads and one wonder brother.
Other recent donations included: $240 from the Sages of Pages Book Club; $225 anonymously in memory of Paul; $200 from VFW Auxilliary Post 467; $200 from Women in Mission of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Hampstead; $195 from the Eldersburg Bridge Group in memory of Marcia Pettit and Roseanne Foohey; $150 from Gene and Gloria Farver in memory of loved ones lost; $100 from Joe and Dixie Ferrera in memory of Kent and Doris Dixon and Nick Ferrera; $100 from Debbie and Sam Schaeffer in memory of Monte Schaeffer; $100 from Diane Biddinger in memory of Bob Biddinger; $100 from the T.E. Shaffer family in memory of loved ones; $100 from Allen Anthony in memory of Carl Anthony; $100 from H. Scott and Thelma Carr in memory of J. Franklin and Marie Baker; $100 from Ben and Pat Crowl “for our parents,” in memory of Ben and Annabell Crowl and Arlene and Frank Hoffman; $100 from Nick and Beckie Herrick in memory of Cathy Crouse; $100 from Nick and Beckie Herrick in memory of Eloise Herrick; $100 from Laura and Norman Huffman in memory of Luke Huffman; $100 from Richard and Grace Poole in memory of LaRue Sipes, Virginia Bailey and Ruth Shipley; $100 from the family in memory of Doris Mann; $100 anonymously in memory of Reba Poole; $100 anonymously in memory of Warren Kaufman; $80 from Paul and Amanda McCourt in memory of Herbert and Isabell Mullinix; $30 from David L. and Lois Smith.
Another $3,300 in anonymous donations brings the total raised for the five nonprofits to $112,845.
Carroll Community Bank is again partnering with the Times to collect and process the donations dropped off or mailed to the bank’s location at 1010 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster. The donation form can also be found online and printed out.
Access Carroll offers integrated healthcare services on a sliding fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.
Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the county’s needy from locations in Westminster, Taneytown and Eldersburg.
Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families.
Neighbors in Need Year Round, administered through Human Services Programs of Carroll County Inc., provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing.
The Shepherd’s Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency.
Go to www.carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope to read more about the five nonprofits and to see who has made donations to Holiday Hope.