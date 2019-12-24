Other recent donations included: $300 from Herb and JoAnn Payne in memory of Matthew Payne and in honor of Matthew Merryman; $250 from Lyle and Judy Lettie in memory of Laura and Don; $250 from Carla Uhler in memory of Eva and Gene Fisher; $250 anonymously in memory of Elsie Marie Whitmore and Will Springer; $240 from Josie and Ralph Woods in memory of Linda Mayo; $240 from Ralph and Josie Woods in memory of Irene C. Woods; $150 from Barbara Dusman in memory of Glenn Dusman, Skip and Pat Carr; $100 from William and Carolyn Lawton; $100 from Frank and Cindy Potee in memory of loved ones; $100 from the Jerry W. Frock family in memory of Bob and Evelyn Immler, and Richard and Della Buffington; $100 from Steve and Mary Hayes in memory of Andy Hayes, Bernard and Alta Armacost; $100 from Marlene Wiseman in memory of Richard Wiseman Sr.; $100 anonymously in memory of “two moms, two dads, one wonder brother;” $50 from Pat and Glenn Hoff in honor of volunteers who donate their time; $50 from Noeleen and Don Schuettpelz in memory of Eoghen Cella; $50 from Edna Johnson, Michael and Diedre Kimbrow and Alexis and Duvant in memory of Walter Johnson; $30 anonymously in memory of Thomas Munch; and $20 from Deborah Cianci in memory of Chad Cianci.