The Deer Park Lions Club donated $1,750 in honor of “those less fortunate” as the total raised for Holiday Hope surpassed $100,000 in the finals days of the campaign.
Holiday Hope is an annual campaign, now in its 21st year, in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Neighbors in Need Year Round and The Shepherd’s Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays. This year’s goal is to raise $125,000 for the five partner charities by Christmas.
Mary Lee Strevig and children contributed $500 in memory of loving husband Ken Strevig, and George and Lee Ann Peck also contributed $500 to the cause.
Other recent donations included: $300 from Herb and JoAnn Payne in memory of Matthew Payne and in honor of Matthew Merryman; $250 from Lyle and Judy Lettie in memory of Laura and Don; $250 from Carla Uhler in memory of Eva and Gene Fisher; $250 anonymously in memory of Elsie Marie Whitmore and Will Springer; $240 from Josie and Ralph Woods in memory of Linda Mayo; $240 from Ralph and Josie Woods in memory of Irene C. Woods; $150 from Barbara Dusman in memory of Glenn Dusman, Skip and Pat Carr; $100 from William and Carolyn Lawton; $100 from Frank and Cindy Potee in memory of loved ones; $100 from the Jerry W. Frock family in memory of Bob and Evelyn Immler, and Richard and Della Buffington; $100 from Steve and Mary Hayes in memory of Andy Hayes, Bernard and Alta Armacost; $100 from Marlene Wiseman in memory of Richard Wiseman Sr.; $100 anonymously in memory of “two moms, two dads, one wonder brother;” $50 from Pat and Glenn Hoff in honor of volunteers who donate their time; $50 from Noeleen and Don Schuettpelz in memory of Eoghen Cella; $50 from Edna Johnson, Michael and Diedre Kimbrow and Alexis and Duvant in memory of Walter Johnson; $30 anonymously in memory of Thomas Munch; and $20 from Deborah Cianci in memory of Chad Cianci.
Another $2,010 in anonymous donations brings the total raised for the five nonprofits to $104,375.
Carroll Community Bank is again partnering with the Times to collect and process the donations. To participate in Holiday Hope, simply clip the donation form found today on Page A5, fill it out and mail it along with a check made out to the appropriate charity to: Carroll Community Bank Attn: Holiday Hope, 1010 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157.
You may also visit Carroll Community Bank at its Westminster or Eldersburg locations and drop off your donation.
Access Carroll offers integrated healthcare services on a sliding fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.
Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the county’s needy from locations in Westminster, Taneytown and Eldersburg.
Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families.
Neighbors in Need Year Round, administered through Human Services Programs of Carroll County Inc., provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing.
The Shepherd’s Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency.
Go to www.carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope to read more about the five nonprofits and to see who has made donations to Holiday Hope.