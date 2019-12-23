An anonymous donation of $3,000 in memory of Florence Gallimore and Rita Taylor pushed the Holiday Hope charitable campaign past $97,000 with only a few days remaining to contribute.
Holiday Hope is an annual campaign, now in its 21st year, in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Neighbors in Need Year Round and The Shepherd’s Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays. This year’s goal is to raise $125,000 for the five partner charities by Christmas.
Other recent donations included: $425 from Westminster United Methodist Church; $400 from Xi Alpha Xi in memory of Gloria Barnes and Mary Dell Wickham; $230 from the retired employees of the Westminster Post Office; $100 from Brent S. Palochonski in memory of Otts and Helen Palochonski; $100 from Ann and Wendall Sisler in memory of Wendy Young; $100 from Family of Grandma’s Christmas Dinner in memory of Harvey and Sarah Carr; $50 from Bill and Terri Vogel in memory of Tom Miller; and $50 from Mary and Glenn Hanna in memory of Carolyn Hanna and Robert Hanna.
Another $430 in anonymous donations brings the total raised for the five nonprofits to $97,135.
Carroll Community Bank is again partnering with the Times to collect and process the donations. To participate in Holiday Hope, simply clip the donation form found today on Page A5, fill it out and mail it along with a check made out to the appropriate charity to: Carroll Community Bank Attn: Holiday Hope, 1010 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157.
You may also visit Carroll Community Bank at its Westminster or Eldersburg locations and drop off your donation.
Access Carroll offers integrated healthcare services on a sliding fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.
Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the county’s needy from locations in Westminster, Taneytown and Eldersburg.
Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families.
Neighbors in Need Year Round, administered through Human Services Programs of Carroll County Inc., provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing.
The Shepherd’s Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency.
Go to www.carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope to read more about the five nonprofits and to see who has made donations to Holiday Hope.