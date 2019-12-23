Other recent donations included: $425 from Westminster United Methodist Church; $400 from Xi Alpha Xi in memory of Gloria Barnes and Mary Dell Wickham; $230 from the retired employees of the Westminster Post Office; $100 from Brent S. Palochonski in memory of Otts and Helen Palochonski; $100 from Ann and Wendall Sisler in memory of Wendy Young; $100 from Family of Grandma’s Christmas Dinner in memory of Harvey and Sarah Carr; $50 from Bill and Terri Vogel in memory of Tom Miller; and $50 from Mary and Glenn Hanna in memory of Carolyn Hanna and Robert Hanna.