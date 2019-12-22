A $2,000 donation from Layer8 Consulting Inc., helped Holiday Hope pass $92,000 raised heading into the final days of the charitable campaign.
Holiday Hope is an annual campaign, now in its 21st year, in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Neighbors in Need Year Round and The Shepherd’s Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays. This year’s goal is to raise $125,000 for the five partner charities by Christmas.
Three donations of $500 were received: From David Kraig and family in memory of Alfred Kraig and in honor of Julee Crocetti-Carroll Hospice; from New Windsor Lions Club in memory of all Lions that have passed; and from Carmen, Canton and Crew Rutters in honor of grandparents Richard and Bonnie Hill.
Other recent donations included: $300 from Terry Brothers in honor of Christopher, Ally, Wyatt, Kevin Brothers and Keri Connell; $300 anonymously in memory of Marty Devilbiss; $250 from Edgar W. Davies in memory of Mary and Edgar Davies; $250 from Bill and Chris Flanagan in memory of Mary Helen Kinney and Sally Flanagan; $200 from Jean and Nancy Rouchard in memory of “Mitch and Mom;” $200 anonymously in memory of Gene and Marion Krauss; $150 from Nancy L. Kaufman in memory of Edward L. Kaufman and Dorothy L. Huffman; $150 from Jimmy R. Smith; $125 from Dottie Keeler in honor of Vernon Keeler, Kim, Brian, Melissa and Kali Rees; Pastor Dave and Kathy Bare; $125 from Deborah and Steven Fahr; $100 from John Ciambruschini in memory of Olivia Ciambruschini; $100 from Frederick and Maureen Frevert in honor of the staff and volunteers of The Shepherd’s Staff; $100 from CCEA New York City Bus Group in honor of all Carroll County educators; $100 from Karen Harrington and family in memory of Jim Harrington; $100 from Tom and Norma Taylor in memory of Michael A. Bloom; $100 anonymously in memory of Lawrence Kreseski and Donald Shower; $100 anonymously in memory of Maureen Brothers and John Henderson; $100 anonymously in memory of Peggy Jenkins; $100 anonymously in memory of Gene Perry Sr.; $75 from Vicki Leese in memory of Betsy Fowble; $60 from Martha Bubert in honor of “My Book Club, happily reading since 2002;” $50 from Lissa, Warren and Sarah Grill in memory of Richard K. Anderson Sr.; $50 from Julia Hamilton in memory of Paul and Irene Flynn; $50 from Maureen Scheper Fox in memory of Catherine Walsh Scheper; and $50 from Mr. and Mrs. Charles Odell.
Another $375 in anonymous donations brings the total raised for the five nonprofits to $92,050.
Carroll Community Bank is again partnering with the Times to collect and process the donations. To participate in Holiday Hope, simply clip the donation form found today on Page A10, fill it out and mail it along with a check made out to the appropriate charity to: Carroll Community Bank Attn: Holiday Hope, 1010 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157.
You may also visit Carroll Community Bank at its Westminster or Eldersburg locations and drop off your donation.
Access Carroll offers integrated healthcare services on a sliding fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.
Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the county’s needy from locations in Westminster, Taneytown and Eldersburg.
Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families.
Neighbors in Need Year Round, administered through Human Services Programs of Carroll County Inc., provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing.
The Shepherd’s Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency.
Go to www.carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope to read more about the five nonprofits and to see who has made donations to Holiday Hope.