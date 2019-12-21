Robert (Max) and Gloria Bair donated $1,500 in honor of “Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” to help Holiday Hope pass the $85,000 mark with time running out on the campaign.
Holiday Hope is an annual campaign, now in its 21st year, in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Neighbors in Need Year Round and The Shepherd’s Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays. This year’s goal is to raise $125,000 for the five partner charities by Christmas.
Two donations of $500 came in recently, one from Carmen, Canton and Crew Rutters in honor of grandparents Steve and Penny Rutters; the other from Single H Siding in memory of Nora Hollman, Doug Harry, Haylee Shifflett and Matt Merlo.
The other recent donations received were: $350 from Geoffrey, Ivyrose and Paul Bean in memory of Paul R. Bean and in honor of Marjorie Bean; $250 from Janet and Ken McComas in memory of Amelia and Ken McComas and in honor of grandchildren Addison, Aubri, and Emilyn; $100 from Joanne Cooney Wood in memory of Joe and Johnny Cooney, Jack Wood, Ruth and Winston and Winnie Bullock; $100 from the Wright family in memory of Jim and Rita Lankford; $100 anonymously in honor of Dr. O’Reilly and staff; $100 anonymously in memory of Mabel and Jim Shaffer; $100 anonymously in memory of Richard J. Kozlowski; $100 anonymously in memory of Nancy Tenney; $100 from Bob and Paulette in memory of “our parents;” $53 from Cherie Tunzi in memory of Vito Tunzi; $50 from Karen Jenkins in memory of brother Gary and dad Floyd Shipley; $50 from Donald Nessly; $50 anonymously in honor of military veterans; $35 from Jackie McLain in honor of “prayer group;” $25 from Henry K. Cooper in honor of Mason-Dixon Historical Society volunteers.
Another $950 in anonymous donations brings the total raised for the five nonprofits to $85,040.
Carroll Community Bank is again partnering with the Times to collect and process the donations. To participate in Holiday Hope, simply clip the donation form found today on Page A12, fill it out and mail it along with a check made out to the appropriate charity to: Carroll Community Bank Attn: Holiday Hope, 1010 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157.
You may also visit Carroll Community Bank at its Westminster or Eldersburg locations and drop off your donation.
Access Carroll offers integrated healthcare services on a sliding fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.
Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the county’s needy from locations in Westminster, Taneytown and Eldersburg.
Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families.
Neighbors in Need Year Round, administered through Human Services Programs of Carroll County Inc., provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing.
The Shepherd’s Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency.
Go to www.carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope to read more about the five nonprofits and to see who has made donations to Holiday Hope.