Don Heath donated $2,500 in memory of Pat Heath and in honor of the Murphy families to assist Holiday Hope in hitting $80,000 raised with five days left in the campaign.
Holiday Hope is an annual campaign, now in its 21st year, in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Neighbors in Need Year Round and The Shepherd’s Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays. This year’s goal is to raise $125,000 for the five partner charities by Christmas.
Other large donations came from Koons Westminster Toyota for $1,000 in honor of Carroll Community College; and from the Terry Brothers family for $500 in memory of Maureen, Oscar and Virginia Brothers.
The other recent donations received were: $400 anonymously in memory of Jack Calhoun and Donna Calhoun; $200 from Dave Nicholson and family in memory of Charles, Ruth and Michelle Nicholson; $200 from Larrie and Betsy Mann Bostic in memory of “our parents;” $200 from Kathleen Adcock in memory of John L. Fiore; $200 from Calvin and Joan Brown Pickett in memory of parents and four siblings and in honor of family; $200 anonymously in memory of Maurice H. and Ethel Baile; $200 anonymously in memory of Maurice F. and Virginia Baile; $100 from Don and Mary Ann Roberts in memory of “our son John;” $100 from the Bucs Club; $100 from John Myers in honor of “WHS, LLC, CPA’s team members;” $100 anonymously in memory of Patricia Callahan; $100 from Karen and Bob Miller in memor of Catherine and Walter Gomyller, and Rita and Robert Miller Sr.; $100 from Marlene Dull, Dawn Crandell, Ike and Robin Dull in memory of Bernie Dull and all friends and family; $100 from Brent S. Palochonski in memory of Marvin J. Devilbiss; $25 from Ernest and Linda Mauritz in memory of Ruby Timanus; $25 from Barbara and Richard Smith in memory of parents and brothers; $25 from Ann Head and $20 from John and Helene McCabe.
Another $450 in anonymous donations brings the total raised for the five nonprofits to $80,027.
Carroll Community Bank is again partnering with the Times to collect and process the donations. To participate in Holiday Hope, simply clip the donation form found today on Page A6, fill it out and mail it along with a check made out to the appropriate charity to: Carroll Community Bank Attn: Holiday Hope, 1010 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157.
You may also visit Carroll Community Bank at its Westminster or Eldersburg locations and drop off your donation.
Access Carroll offers integrated healthcare services on a sliding fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.
Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the county’s needy from locations in Westminster, Taneytown and Eldersburg.
Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families.
Neighbors in Need Year Round, administered through Human Services Programs of Carroll County Inc., provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing.
The Shepherd’s Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency.
Go to www.carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope to read more about the five nonprofits and to see who has made donations to Holiday Hope.