The other recent donations received were: $400 anonymously in memory of Jack Calhoun and Donna Calhoun; $200 from Dave Nicholson and family in memory of Charles, Ruth and Michelle Nicholson; $200 from Larrie and Betsy Mann Bostic in memory of “our parents;” $200 from Kathleen Adcock in memory of John L. Fiore; $200 from Calvin and Joan Brown Pickett in memory of parents and four siblings and in honor of family; $200 anonymously in memory of Maurice H. and Ethel Baile; $200 anonymously in memory of Maurice F. and Virginia Baile; $100 from Don and Mary Ann Roberts in memory of “our son John;” $100 from the Bucs Club; $100 from John Myers in honor of “WHS, LLC, CPA’s team members;” $100 anonymously in memory of Patricia Callahan; $100 from Karen and Bob Miller in memor of Catherine and Walter Gomyller, and Rita and Robert Miller Sr.; $100 from Marlene Dull, Dawn Crandell, Ike and Robin Dull in memory of Bernie Dull and all friends and family; $100 from Brent S. Palochonski in memory of Marvin J. Devilbiss; $25 from Ernest and Linda Mauritz in memory of Ruby Timanus; $25 from Barbara and Richard Smith in memory of parents and brothers; $25 from Ann Head and $20 from John and Helene McCabe.