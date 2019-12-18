A pair of $1,000 donations from local organizations helped push the Holiday Hope total past the $60,000 mark with a week to go.
Ravens Nest No. 14 of Sykesville/Eldersburg and the Westminster Home Association in memory of all veterans who have served our country and in honor of all military now serving, each made $200 contributions to all five Holiday Hope charities.
Holiday Hope is an annual campaign, now in its 21st year, in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Neighbors in Need Year Round and The Shepherd’s Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays. This year’s goal is to raise $125,000 for the five partner charities by Christmas.
Other recent donations included: $200 from the Terry Brothers family in memory of “Mom and Pop Fiore;” $200 from the Maryland Mobile Veterinary Clinic; $200 from Jane Purdie in memory of “my precious daughter Natalie,” $200 from Brian and Kitty Meehan in memory of loved ones; $100 from Jack and Bonnie Fold in memory of Sandy and Paul Schlerf and Ronnie and Robyn Hoff; $100 from Mike and Dianne Bennett in memory of David and Bobbye Schaeffer; $100 from Phil and Joyce King in memory of Bert Jenkins; $100 from the Green family in memory of Dale Green; $100 anonymously in memory of William C. Bears, Mary I. Beard and William P. Beard; $100 anonymously in memory of Monroe and Helen Bear, J.W. and Lizzie Goss; $100 anonymously in memory of Jackie Thompson; $100 anonymously in memory of Jack Harris; $100 anonymously in memory of Robert Pfefferkorn and Anne Magee; $50 anonymously in memory of Guy, Hazel, Carl, Neal and Wayne Owings; $50 anonymously in memory of Jeffrey F. Ritter PA; $50 anonymously in memory of Gregory B. and Josephine O. Ritter; $25 from Ginnie Schoenberger in honor of 40 years of “BFF to Cindi;” $25 in memory of Harry J. Siegman from his family.
Another $825 in anonymous donations brings the total raised for the five nonprofits to $60,252.
Carroll Community Bank is again partnering with the Times to collect and process the donations. To participate in Holiday Hope, simply clip the donation form found today on Page A7, fill it out and mail it along with a check made out to the appropriate charity to: Carroll Community Bank Attn: Holiday Hope, 1010 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157.
You may also visit Carroll Community Bank at its Westminster or Eldersburg locations and drop off your donation.
Access Carroll offers integrated healthcare services on a sliding fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.
Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the county’s needy from locations in Westminster, Taneytown and Eldersburg.
Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families.
Neighbors in Need Year Round, administered through Human Services Programs of Carroll County Inc., provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing.
The Shepherd’s Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency.
Go to www.carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope to read more about the five nonprofits and to see who has made donations to Holiday Hope.