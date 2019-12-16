Other recent donations included: $300 from the Mills, Traceys and Hoffs in honor of Linda Hikel; $200 from Mark and Janine Wilson in memory of Richard Hart Perry;$150 from Dolores Bankert and Janet Hollinger in memory of Mae Bixler, Carol Head and Craig Hollinger; $100 from Kaye and Joe Rineer in memory of Arlene Miller and Greg Prentice; $100 from Marian Abbott in memory of Bob Willoughby; $100 from Calvin Miller in memory of Betty Surasky, Martha, Irvin and Sharon Miller, Sally Miller and Mabel Disney, and in honor of Bethany and Tom Denoff and family, and Dee Arrington; $100 from Brenda Ecker in memory of Ed Ecker;$75 from children Dwight, Cindy and Wendy in memory of their mother, Dorothy C. Mullinix; $50 anonymously in memory of Robert W. and Karolyn G. Bair; $50 from Darlene R. Reaver in honor of Wanda Hall and Gloria Bair; and $50 anonymously in memory of Don and Susan (Bair) Blucher.