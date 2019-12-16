Donations totaling $2,300 from a pair of local church groups helped push the money raised for Holiday Hope past $55,000 with eight days remaining in the campaign.
The women of Westminster United Methodist Church in Westminster contributed $1,600 — and then donated another $200 in honor of Kyler and Peggy Brengle — and Shiloh United Methodist Church in Hampstead contributed $500 in honor of Pastor Barbara M. Allen and past pastors.
Holiday Hope is an annual campaign, now in its 21st year, in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Neighbors in Need Year Round and The Shepherd’s Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays. This year’s goal is to raise $125,000 for the five partner charities by Christmas.
Other recent donations included: $300 from the Mills, Traceys and Hoffs in honor of Linda Hikel; $200 from Mark and Janine Wilson in memory of Richard Hart Perry;$150 from Dolores Bankert and Janet Hollinger in memory of Mae Bixler, Carol Head and Craig Hollinger; $100 from Kaye and Joe Rineer in memory of Arlene Miller and Greg Prentice; $100 from Marian Abbott in memory of Bob Willoughby; $100 from Calvin Miller in memory of Betty Surasky, Martha, Irvin and Sharon Miller, Sally Miller and Mabel Disney, and in honor of Bethany and Tom Denoff and family, and Dee Arrington; $100 from Brenda Ecker in memory of Ed Ecker;$75 from children Dwight, Cindy and Wendy in memory of their mother, Dorothy C. Mullinix; $50 anonymously in memory of Robert W. and Karolyn G. Bair; $50 from Darlene R. Reaver in honor of Wanda Hall and Gloria Bair; and $50 anonymously in memory of Don and Susan (Bair) Blucher.
Another $825 in anonymous donations brings the total raised to $55,527.
Carroll Community Bank is again partnering with the Times to collect and process the donations. To participate in Holiday Hope, simply clip the donation form found today on Page A3, fill it out and mail it along with a check made out to the appropriate charity to: Carroll Community Bank Attn: Holiday Hope, 1010 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157.
You may also visit Carroll Community Bank at its Westminster or Eldersburg locations and drop off your donation.
Access Carroll offers integrated healthcare services on a sliding fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.
Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the county’s needy from locations in Westminster, Taneytown and Eldersburg.
Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families.
Neighbors in Need Year Round, administered through Human Services Programs of Carroll County Inc., provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing.
The Shepherd’s Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency.
Go to www.carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope to read more about the five nonprofits and to see who has made donations to Holiday Hope.