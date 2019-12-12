Other recent donations included: $400 from Ron and Janice Martin in memory of Floyd and Treva Rimbey and Robert and Catherine Martin; $400 from Dawn and Terry Smith in memory of John Allen Smith Sr., Elizabeth Marie Eyler, Abel Joseph Schisler and Bruce Paul Eyler Jr.; $200 from Marge Graham in memory of John Graham; $135 from WAGS; $100 from Barney and Debbie Stambaugh in memory of Julie Stambaugh; $100 from Judy Marsiglia in memory of Ronald Marsiglia; $100 from Nick and Bunny St. Amant; $100 from Ruth Bennett and family in memory of Edwin D. Bennett; $50 from Sharon Albright in memory of Dennis Albright; $50 from Susan and Frank Mecholsky in memory of Mildred Glover Graham.