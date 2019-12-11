Other recent donations included: $500 from Patapsco United Methodist Church in honor of Pastor Barbara Allen; $250 anonymously in honor of Justin and the Rev. Anne Durboraw; $200 from David Royer in honor of his extended family; $200 from David Royer in memory of Camilla Royer; $200 from Mel and Diane Fischer in memory of “our parents;” $150 from Joan Boerner in memory of Gerald “Jake” Boerner; $150 from Skip Fennell in memory of Sam Case, Dave Herlocker and Sam Alspach; $150 from Nita Fennell in memory of Janet McDowell, Charlotte Steers and Jane Reck; $100 from Mary Thayer in memory of John Thayer; $100 from June Miller in memory of Earl Miller; $50 from Kimberly Craft in honor of “Byrd Manor-Karen and Jerry;” $50 from the Oler family in memory of Bill Oler and Billy Oler; $50 from John and Darlene Hale in memory of Brent Donovan; $50 from Adrienne Kaylor-Long in memory of John and Muriel Kaylor; and $25 from Stephanie May in memory of Lester and Thelma Spencer.