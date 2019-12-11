Holiday Hope fundraising accelerated significantly after a $1,000 donation from Ladies of the Liberty Street Rods, zooming past the $45,000 mark with two weeks to go.
Holiday Hope is an annual campaign, now in its 21st year, in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Neighbors in Need Year Round and The Shepherd’s Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays. This year’s goal is to raise $125,000 for the five partner charities by Christmas.
Other recent donations included: $500 from Patapsco United Methodist Church in honor of Pastor Barbara Allen; $250 anonymously in honor of Justin and the Rev. Anne Durboraw; $200 from David Royer in honor of his extended family; $200 from David Royer in memory of Camilla Royer; $200 from Mel and Diane Fischer in memory of “our parents;” $150 from Joan Boerner in memory of Gerald “Jake” Boerner; $150 from Skip Fennell in memory of Sam Case, Dave Herlocker and Sam Alspach; $150 from Nita Fennell in memory of Janet McDowell, Charlotte Steers and Jane Reck; $100 from Mary Thayer in memory of John Thayer; $100 from June Miller in memory of Earl Miller; $50 from Kimberly Craft in honor of “Byrd Manor-Karen and Jerry;” $50 from the Oler family in memory of Bill Oler and Billy Oler; $50 from John and Darlene Hale in memory of Brent Donovan; $50 from Adrienne Kaylor-Long in memory of John and Muriel Kaylor; and $25 from Stephanie May in memory of Lester and Thelma Spencer.
Another $6,975 in anonymous donations brings the total raised so far for the five nonprofits to $45,750.
Carroll Community Bank is again partnering with the Times to collect and process the donations. To participate in Holiday Hope, simply clip the donation form found today on Page A5, fill it out and mail it along with a check made out to the appropriate charity to: Carroll Community Bank Attn: Holiday Hope, 1010 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157.
You may also visit Carroll Community Bank at its Westminster or Eldersburg locations and drop off your donation.
Access Carroll offers integrated healthcare services on a sliding fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.
Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the county’s needy from locations in Westminster, Taneytown and Eldersburg.
Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families.
Neighbors in Need Year Round, administered through Human Services Programs of Carroll County Inc., provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing.
The Shepherd’s Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency.
Go to www.carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope to read more about the five nonprofits and to see who has made donations to Holiday Hope.