Thanks to $2,500 in donations from “friends and family of Jordan Davis,” the Holiday Hope campaign has raised more than $34,000.
Holiday Hope is an annual campaign, now in its 21st year, in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Neighbors in Need Year Round and The Shepherd’s Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays. This year’s goal is to raise $125,000 for the five partner charities by Christmas.
Five $500 donations — one to each of the five charities — were made in memory of Jordy Davis by friends and family for the $2,500 total.
Another four-figure donation of $1,000 was made by Capitol Sales recruiting, sending $200 to each charity.
Other donations received recently include: $300 from Marian Bateman in honor of the employees of Carroll Lutheran Village; $200 from Russell and Virginia Abbott in memory of Kirk Abbott, Kris Abbott and sons; $200 from Nancy Hunter in memory of Stanley Hunter; $100 anonymously in memory of Chuck Edwards; $100 anonymously in memory of Jack and Theresa Bentz; $100 anonymously in memory of Thomas Franklin Dell; $100 from Charlie Smith in memory of Shirley V. Smith; $100 from Deb and Gary Smith in memory of Betty and Bill Collins, Violet Smith, Richard Smith and Arnold Weeks Sr.; $100 from Donald and Ester Hale in memory of Mitch, Elsie, Milton and Margaret Hale; $100 from Rhoda Weant and family in memory of Clyde Weant and Barbara Barber; $100 from Debbie Leister in memory of Carolyn Walker and Imogene Leister; $100 anonymously in memory of Elaine, Joe and TJ Holechek; $100 from Ed and Jackie Hill; $100 from Joan Myers in memory of Jim Myers; $75 from “Mom and Dad” in memory of Richard Schwab; $50 from the Lau family in memory of Pam Sherfey; $50 from the Lau family in memory of Chuck Farson; $20 anonymously in memory of Kyler Stattel.
Another $830 in anonymous donations brings the total raised so far for the five nonprofits to $34,550.
Carroll Community Bank is again partnering with the Times to collect and process the donations. To participate in Holiday Hope, simply clip the donation form found today on Page A5, fill it out and mail it along with a check made out to the appropriate charity to: Carroll Community Bank Attn: Holiday Hope, 1010 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157.
You may also visit Carroll Community Bank at its Westminster or Eldersburg locations and drop off your donation.
Access Carroll offers integrated healthcare services on a sliding fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.
Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the county’s needy from locations in Westminster, Taneytown and Eldersburg.
Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families.
Neighbors in Need Year Round, administered through Human Services Programs of Carroll County Inc., provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing.
The Shepherd’s Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency.
Go to www.carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope to read more about the five nonprofits and to see who has made donations to Holiday Hope.