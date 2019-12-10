Other donations received recently include: $300 from Marian Bateman in honor of the employees of Carroll Lutheran Village; $200 from Russell and Virginia Abbott in memory of Kirk Abbott, Kris Abbott and sons; $200 from Nancy Hunter in memory of Stanley Hunter; $100 anonymously in memory of Chuck Edwards; $100 anonymously in memory of Jack and Theresa Bentz; $100 anonymously in memory of Thomas Franklin Dell; $100 from Charlie Smith in memory of Shirley V. Smith; $100 from Deb and Gary Smith in memory of Betty and Bill Collins, Violet Smith, Richard Smith and Arnold Weeks Sr.; $100 from Donald and Ester Hale in memory of Mitch, Elsie, Milton and Margaret Hale; $100 from Rhoda Weant and family in memory of Clyde Weant and Barbara Barber; $100 from Debbie Leister in memory of Carolyn Walker and Imogene Leister; $100 anonymously in memory of Elaine, Joe and TJ Holechek; $100 from Ed and Jackie Hill; $100 from Joan Myers in memory of Jim Myers; $75 from “Mom and Dad” in memory of Richard Schwab; $50 from the Lau family in memory of Pam Sherfey; $50 from the Lau family in memory of Chuck Farson; $20 anonymously in memory of Kyler Stattel.