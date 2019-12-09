Eleven checks to four different charities resulted in a $335 donation from The Queens of Hearts bridge group, helping Holiday Hope surpass $28,000 in donations.
Holiday Hope is an annual campaign, now in its 21st year, in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Neighbors in Need Year Round and The Shepherd’s Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays. This year’s goal is to raise $125,000 for the five partner charities by Christmas.
The Queens of Hearts donations were in memory of Janet McDowell and Becky Lavkin and in honor of Betty Chalson and Mary Jane White.
Other donations included: $250 from the Smith, Parrish and Blacksten Family in memory of Carolyn Smith; $200 from Joan Burke in memory of Patrick Burke; $100 from Marcie Berchock Smith in memory of John Tim Berchock and Paul Henry Smith; $100 from “Family” in memory of Dorthy Strauss; $100 from June Shauck in memory of Donald Shauck; $75 from Ed and Penny Logsdon in memory of Margie Abendsheim; $50 from Gaye Grimes in memory of Frank Grimes Jr.; $50 from Dale and Karen Brown in memory of Philetus “Leafy” Brown; $50 from Darlene Thomas; and $50 anonymously in honor of Tammy Black-Access Carroll.
Another $2,800 in anonymous donations brings the total raised so far for Holiday Hope to $28,225.
Carroll Community Bank is again partnering with the Times to collect and process the donations. To participate in Holiday Hope, simply clip the donation form found today on Page A5, fill it out and mail it along with a check made out to the appropriate charity to: Carroll Community Bank Attn: Holiday Hope, 1010 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157.
You may also visit Carroll Community Bank at its Westminster or Eldersburg locations and drop off your donation.
Access Carroll offers integrated healthcare services on a sliding fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.
Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the county’s needy from locations in Westminster, Taneytown and Eldersburg.
Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families.
Neighbors in Need Year Round, administered through Human Services Programs of Carroll County Inc., provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing.
The Shepherd’s Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency.
Go to www.carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope to read more about the five nonprofits and to see who has made donations to Holiday Hope.