A $1,000 donation to the Holiday Hope campaign from Susan Galicki in memory of Richard Galicki topped a number of generous contributions, bringing us nearly one-fifth of the way to our goal.
Holiday Hope is an annual campaign, now in its 21st year, in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Neighbors in Need Year Round and The Shepherd’s Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays. This year’s goal is to raise $125,000 for the five partner charities by Christmas.
The other recent donations were: $200 from Cathy and Dennis Luck in honor of “all the volunteers;” $150 from Emily and Robert Brown; $150 from William Meushaw in memory of Teresa (Terri) Meushaw; $150 anonymously in memory of Jane Sussman, Hilda Dutterer and Marvin Sussman; $100 from Dottie Bare in memory of Doug Bare; $100 from the Turnbaugh family in memory of “our parents and sister;” $100 from Lois Harp Mathis in memory of Jimmy Mathis, Pauline Harp, Tracey and Molly Harp Rash; $90 from Lori and Gordy Lawless; $50 from Burke in memory of Mary; $50 from Erick & Cindy Ganjon in memory of “our parents;" and $50 from Rick and Madeline Flack.
Another $850 in anonymous donations pushed the total raised so far to $24,145.
Carroll Community Bank is again partnering with the Times to collect and process the donations. To participate in Holiday Hope, simply clip the donation form found today on Page A3, fill it out and mail it along with a check made out to the appropriate charity to: Carroll Community Bank Attn: Holiday Hope, 1010 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157.
You may also visit Carroll Community Bank at its Westminster or Eldersburg locations and drop off your donation.
Access Carroll offers integrated healthcare services on a sliding fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.
Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the county’s needy from locations in Westminster, Taneytown and Eldersburg.
Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families.
Neighbors in Need Year Round, administered through Human Services Programs of Carroll County Inc., provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing.
The Shepherd’s Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency.
Go to www.carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope to read more about the five nonprofits and to see who has made donations to Holiday Hope.