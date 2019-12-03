Three $500 donations helped push the total collected for this year’s Holiday Hope campaign past the $3,500 mark.
The big contributions came from Robert W. Lowe Jr. in memory of Ruth D. Borrows, from Trinity’s Helping Hands, and anonymously in memory of William and Evelyn Horn, Jackie and Ed Novak, Dale Horn and Edward Novak.
Holiday Hope is an annual campaign, now in its 21st year, in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Neighbors in Need Year Round and The Shepherd’s Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays. This year’s goal is to raise $125,000 for the five partner charities by Christmas.
In addition to the $500 donations, Sandra Leitch donated $200 in honor of Larry Leitch and Larry Leitch donated $200 in honor of Sandra Leitch; and Joyce Jones donated $200 in memory of Raymond T. Jones.
The rest of the donations: $150 anonymously in memory of Monica Troutner; $100 from Barbara Smith in memory of Ronald L. Smith; $100 from Iva and Bradley Martin in memory of Margaret and Burnell Barnhart and Ruth and Eldridge Martin; $100 from John and Gwen Thompson in memory of Thelma Halligan; $100 from Gale and Michael Salter in memory of Charlotte Koontz; $50 from John and Kitty Moro in memory of John Moro Sr. and in honor of Larry Putgenter Sr.; $50 from Connie Zumbrun in memory of Dallas and Verona Wampler and $25 from Connie Zumbrun in memory of Mary Frances Wampler; and $50 anonymously in memory of Joe and Doris Heagy.
Another $390 in anonymous donations brought the total to $3,595.
Carroll Community Bank is partnering with the Times to collect and process the donations. To participate in Holiday Hope, simply clip the donation form found today on Page A5, fill it out and mail it along with a check made out to the appropriate charity to: Carroll Community Bank Attn: Holiday Hope, 1010 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157.
You may also visit Carroll Community Bank at its Westminster or Eldersburg locations and drop off your donation.
Access Carroll offers integrated healthcare services on a sliding fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.
Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the county’s needy from locations in Westminster, Taneytown and Eldersburg.
Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families.
Neighbors in Need Year Round, administered through Human Services Programs of Carroll County Inc., provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing.
The Shepherd’s Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency.
Go to www.carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope to read more about the five nonprofits and to see who has made donations to Holiday Hope.