Holiday Hope campaign to support Carroll County charities gets underway ahead of Giving Tuesday

The season of generosity is upon us, and The Carroll County Times has again partnered with the Kahlert Foundation for the annual Holiday Hope campaign to support six Carroll County-based charity organizations.

Holiday Hope has helped to raise more than $2 million for local charities since its inception. In 2021, the effort brought in $112,000 and this year’s goal is $150,000.

The Kahlert Foundation was established in 1991 by William “Bill” E. Kahlert. Kahlert, who died in 2011, was the co-founder of Evapco Inc., a worldwide manufacturer of evaporative cooling products, whose corporate office is in Taneytown. The foundation provides grants to organizations in Maryland and Utah (where Bill Kahlert’s granddaughter lives), with a focus on education, health care, youth services, veterans, and human service programs.

Ellen Finnerty Myers, executive director of the Kahlert Foundation, said it makes sense for the foundation to support the Holiday Hope campaign because it already has relationships with many of the same organizations the campaign supports.

“It inspires people to make gifts to these great charities in our community,” Myers said, “and they need money. They are small, wonderful organizations that need philanthropic support.”

Myers said December is typically the strongest month for philanthropic fundraising and encouraged donations in any amount. They all add up and help the area’s charitable organizations that do so much to help the community, she said.

“Especially this time of year,” Myers said, “with Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and all the wonderful holidays where we give to our families and each other, it’s really good to give back to others as well.

“Making a gift this time of year is going to help our nonprofits,” Myers said, “and I also believe it gives so much back to ourselves — because you feel great about doing something good.”

During the Holiday Hope campaign, readers interested in giving back to their community are encouraged to donate to the following organizations:

Caring Carroll, a nonprofit founded in December 2007 that matches trained volunteers to assist with the nonmedical needs of older, isolated adults, 60+ years of age in Carroll County, with limited resources, who wish to continue living independently.

Shepherd’s Staff, a privately funded nonprofit serving county residents in crisis by providing temporary assistance to resolve short-term problems, while empowering people to seek more permanent solutions for social and economic self-sufficiency.

Access Carroll, a nonprofit that provides quality integrated health care services for low-income residents of Carroll County.

Carroll County Food Sunday, a nonprofit that distributes a weekly, nutritionally balanced grocery package to more than 400 families per week in Westminster, Eldersburg and Taneytown.

Human Services of Carroll County, a nonprofit community action agency with programming to meet the unique needs of Carroll County residents struggling with poverty.

BridgingLife (formerly Carroll Hospice), a nonprofit that delivers palliative, inpatient hospice and home hospice care as well as grief support and other services to patients and their families in Carroll and Frederick counties as well as in Southern Pennsylvania and the greater Baltimore region, regardless of insurance coverage or financial situation.

Donations can be made online at tinyurl.com/42hvad5h or by writing a check payable to one of the organizations above and sending to: Holiday Hope, 332-140 Village Road PM8179, Westminster, MD 21157. Include the form found on page A3 of the print edition of The Carroll County Times to receive a thank you card from the organization.