Carroll County school board votes to again increase daily pay rates for substitute teachers

Substitute teacher pay was last increased in June. Pay rates were increased at that time to $93.80 per day for a non-degreed substitute and $115.29 per day for a degreed substitute. Long-term substitutes earn $126.91 per day on day 11 and after. Under the new plan, most substitutes will earn $30 more per day, with long-term substitutes working for 11 days or longer earning $50 more per day.