Carroll County school COVID case total up by nearly 200; update marks ninth consecutive week of increases

Positive COVID-19 cases reported in Carroll County Public Schools grew by nearly 200 this week, according to the school system’s dashboard.
It is the ninth consecutive week that positive cases have increased in the school system and the largest increase this school year, according to the dashboard.
The CCPS dashboard, which updates every Wednesday to track COVID-19 cases and people in quarantine, revealed 617 positive cases reported to schools during the week ending Dec. 22.
During the week ending Dec. 15, the school system reported 423 positive cases.
The number of people who reported positive cases to CCPS this week includes 38 staff members. A total of 1,307 people are in quarantine, according to the dashboard.
Quarantine data reflect the number of individuals required to quarantine because they are a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case. The quarantine data do not reflect individuals in quarantine because they are COVID positive.
In CCPS this week, Taneytown has the most number of positive COVID cases among elementary schools with 25, while Runnymede has 24, and Winfield has 23.
Sykesville has the most number of positive COVID cases among middle schools with 35, while East has 24. West and North Carroll each have 22.
Manchester Valley has the most COVID cases among high schools with 34, while South Carroll has 30. Winters Mill has the next highest number of cases at 28.
On Tuesday, East postponed its winter band concert at Winters Mill until January because of a “large number” of COVID-19 cases at the school among band participants, according to the principal.
“ … We had a large enough number [of cases] that it would have affected the performance,” Carter said.
Latest Carroll County Education
The school system’s largest increase in positive COVID cases comes after Maryland health officials reported 6,218 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Tuesday, the most infections added in 24 hours during the coronavirus pandemic.