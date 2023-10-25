Winters Mill High students aim to mystify audiences with Fright Night double feature

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The cast lines the stage for the opening scene at a dress rehearsal for Fright Night at Winters Mill High School on October 23, 2023. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

The only thing spookier than a play filled with horror and mystery is a double feature of two scary shows in the same night. Winters Mill High School will present “In the Forests of the Night” and “The Hauntings at Cedar Park” during its Fright Night fall play event this weekend and next.

“If you love Halloween this is the perfect show for you,” said director and Winters Mill English teacher Natalie Bolander. “Even if you just love a good mystery, if you love trying to solve a problem or find a solution in a situation, this is the perfect show.”

Performances are set for Friday, Saturday, and Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at the high school, 560 Gorsuch Road in Westminster. A 15-minute intermission will follow “In the Forests of the Night” before the start of “The Hauntings at Cedar Park.” Both one-act plays were written by Del Martin.

For the past two months, 16 actors have been dedicated to line memorization and rehearsal, while 24 other students contributed to creating technical elements such as costumes, sound, lighting and props, Blonder said. All but three actors have a role in both shows.

Many of the students have notably improved their skills over the course of their high school theater careers, Bolander said.

“My kids are definitely getting a lot better at projection, which makes me proud,” Bolander said. “I had a lot of kids who were more on the quiet side last year, and now they’re loud and outspoken. It’s really great to see.”

The plays grant actors the artistic freedom to decide how they present each character to the audience, which Bolander said is an especially rewarding experience for students who portrayed a well-known fairy tale character in the school musical “Into the Woods” last spring.

“In the Forests of the Night” tells the story of children who are awakened from their sleep to play a strange game in the woods, with ominous rules suggesting a sinister outcome. As characters present multiple, conflicting interpretations of their bizarre circumstances, audiences are left to solve the mystery for themselves.

Bolander said the show is ultimately up for interpretation, and several students have devised compelling interpretations of the play’s ending.

“You get to sit there, think on it, and come up with your own conclusion at the end,” Bolander said. “And I think that’s a fun thing to walk away from. I like giving an audience something to think on afterward.”

“The Hauntings at Cedar Park” features two groups of students — one in 1996 and one in present day — searching for the ghost of a mysterious woman. Each group of students includes those who believe in ghosts and those who don’t, but both sets feel drawn to the foreboding apparition, which Bolander said foreshadows a satisfying twist ending.

“The whole theme with both of them is mystery,” Bolander said. “The whole time you’re trying to solve what is going on.”

Bolander said she selected plays that encapsulate the tone of a murder mystery after researching shows that lean into themes of the macabre.

“A lot of my drama kids love Halloween as much as I do,” Bolander said, “so I thought this would be a fun event that would get them all interested — and they’ve been loving every second of it.”

Tickets cost $7 for adults, $5 for students and adults 65 years or older. Electronic tickets are available and can be found by searching for WMHS Drama on MySchoolBucks.com. Cash-only tickets will also be sold at the door.