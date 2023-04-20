Winters Mill High ventures ‘Into the Woods’ for spring musical season

Dress rehearsal for Winters Mill High School's spring musical, “Into the Woods” Tuesday April 18, 2023. Remaining performances are scheduled for Thursday April 20 and Friday April 21. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

The students of Winters Mill High School have taken on the sprawling, twisted fairy tale musical “Into the Woods” for their spring musical this year, to “amazing” results, according to director Natalie Bolander.

“I don’t think I can express enough how talented these kids are. You’d be doing yourself a favor just to come for their talent alone — to hear their amazing vocals and see their incredible acting skills,” Bolander said. “It’s amazing what kids their age can put together. We underestimate what teens are capable of, and they have put together such an incredible performance.”

Performances are set for tonight and tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. at the high school, located at 560 Gorsuch Road in Westminster. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online by searching for WMHS Drama on MySchoolBucks.com.

The Stephen Sondheim classic “Into the Woods,” first brought to Broadway in 1987 and revived in 2002 and again last fall, combines many familiar fairy tale characters, such as Little Red Riding Hood and the Wolf, Cinderella and her Prince, and The Baker and The Baker’s Wife, into one twisted whimsical story.

Bolander said Winters Mill selected the show because it is popular with students, and they have been especially dedicated to the production because of how much they love the musical.

“Right off the bat we were way ahead of schedule,” Bolander said. “The kids were very dedicated to getting blocking done and learning all the songs, and they always tried to make the most of rehearsal time.”

Performances of the musical began last Friday and Bolander said the cast and crew made her proud despite her nerves at her directorial debut.

Bolander, an English teacher, said she has always had a passion for theater and was happy to receive guidance from drama teacher Charles Rice, who directed the school’s fall play, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” in November.

According to Rice, Bolander will be taking over major theater productions at Winters Mill next year. Rice is crew director for “Into the Woods.”

Students made great strides in learning to read sheet music and developing their own methods for line memorization, Bolander said. The cast of 20 used extra time to perfect line delivery and develop characters.

“I think picking a show that the kids want to do — like it’s on their bucket list — that’s the reason why they want to work hard at it,” Bolander said, “because it’s their dream show.”

Bolander said the musical’s bittersweet ending is her favorite part of “Into the Woods,” because it drives home the theme of the importance of family.