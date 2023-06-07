Winters Mill High School Class of 2023 celebrates graduation

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Members of the Class of 2023, from left, Lily Ketterman, Olivia Walsh, Kayla Marks and Naomi Whitlow strike poses for a picture taken by classmate Owen Willoughby before the 19th annual graduation for Winters Mill High School, held at McDaniel College on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Winters Mill High School’s graduating class received diplomas during the commencement ceremony Tuesday afternoon at McDaniel College’s Gill Center.

Of the 259 members of Winters Mill’s Class of 2023, 33% will attend a four-year college, 9% will attend a two-year college, while another 14% plan to attend a two-year college before transferring to a four-year school. According to Principal Michael Brown, 10% of graduates will join the workforce, 6% will attend trade school and 3% will enlist in the military. About 5% of students reported being undecided about their future and 20% did not indicate what their future holds.

13 students earned dual enrollment honors by passing four or more community college classes and 31 graduates received the exemplary service award by completing 300 or more service learning hours. The graduating class completed 41,417.5 service learning hours in total, according to Brown, averaging 160 hours per senior.