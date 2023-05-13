Annual Econ Fair returns to Winfield Elementary, teaching students basic economics in a fun way

A group of students sort through their purchases made during the Econ Fair at Winfield Elementary School on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Third Graders at the school learned lessons in economics with groups producing either goods or services, and then selling their product in exchange for money which went to funding a scholarship for a South Carroll High School senior. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Dominic Thomas of New Windsor looked every bit the part of a young businessman, wearing a button-down shirt with a suit vest and tie to Winfield Elementary School Thursday.

He and other third graders showed all the hustle and seriousness of Wall Street traders hurriedly exchanging stocks. Some students enthusiastically sought customers for businesses they designed,while others rushed around the school gymnasium purchasing goods and services from their classmates, all amid the omnipresent clinking of loose change.

There was much to do and many things to buy Thursday at the school’s Econ Fair, which aims to teach students about basic economics using firsthand lessons.

“It’s the best day ever,” said Winfield third-grade teacher and team leader Sharon Entzminger. “It’s a lot like Christmas, where it’s a lot of work beforehand — but to see it pay off is incredible.”

The Econ Fair has brought excitement and joy to Winfield students for more than a decade, but this year’s fair was the first since 2019, due to the pandemic.

Entzminger said several local elementary schools hold similar events in conjunction with the third-grade curriculum.

Designs for the fair are set in motion in March, Entzminger said, when students present prototypes of products they think will sell to their homeroom class. Each class then votes on which products to mass produce and forms a “company” to make business decisions. Each class also offers a service at the fair, which is usually a carnival-style game.

About three classes at a time attend the fair in half-hour intervals. Winfield students of all grade levels are invited to buy goods and services from the third graders. Principal Katie Purper said the fair goes hand in hand with the third-grade curriculum, and many students look forward to their chance to be a businessperson.

“They learn a lot of different things,” Purper said, “but what’s cool about this is that the kids actually then get to take it and apply it practically. Some of the things that we might learn about in science or social studies or history — we can’t necessarily then go and immediately apply it. But this is one of those units where they can learn about what it means to be a producer and a consumer, and then they can immediately see it in real-life action. Some kids are very excited about getting to develop product ideas, make them, and then of course they love seeing that they’re earning money from it.”

About 4,000 products were made for the fair. This year’s array of goods included candy, slime, stress balls and keychains.

Students were in charge of making business decisions to maximize profits, including how to advertise and how much to charge for goods and services. Entzminger said the fair teaches teamwork, civic pride and life skills — just as it teaches economic concepts such as marketing, business overhead, and profit margins.

Brightly colored posters drew customers to tables manned by students that lined the walls of the school gymnasium. Students had the option to buy a poster for $1, and the option to spend $2 on an advertisement in the morning announcements. Students set prices for goods and services that ranged from 25 to 75 cents, and most students were expected to arrive with $1 or $2 each to spend.

The daylong fair generates real profits, which are used to fund a $500 scholarship for a South Carroll High School senior alumnus of Winfield Elementary. Entzminger said the scholarship recipient is chosen based on philanthropic involvement. This year’s recipient has yet to be announced.

“We have kids who actually participated in the Econ Fair, then are later recipients of the scholarship,” Purper said, “so it’s just a really cool full-circle thing that Winfield does that’s special.”

Profits are deposited throughout the day at a banker table, which is staffed by parent volunteers. Parent volunteer Theresa Collins of Winfield said she appreciates how the fair teaches students to be responsible with money.

“It’s very educational for them and it helps them learn how to manage money and their product,” she said. “They realize that stuff costs money to make — and they’re looking to make a profit. It’s just a good experience for them all around.”

Handling physical money at the fair offers an important lesson, Purper said, as currency is becoming increasingly digital.

“It is good to see the kids actually using real money,” Purper said, “because we do still teach that in school, but this is one of the times when they’re able to actually apply that.”

Third-grader Keegan Crawford, of Westminster, sold plastic bags at the fair and said he learned how to make change quickly. His business was successful, he said, because anyone who purchased multiple items would need a bag in which to carry them.

“It’s a good business,” Crawford said. “I mean, everyone buys them.”

Third-grader Sophia Goldberg, of Taylorsville, said the fair gave her a chance to use her imagination to make something others wanted to buy.

“I like doing business with people,” Goldberg said.