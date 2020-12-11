Annual Whoville Hairdo competition goes on as hands-on learning continues for cosmetology students

Litchfield said she has 34 seniors, 20 juniors and “54 Who heads that need to be judged.” Prizes are given to the first, second and third place winners in each class. Litchfield said students could win hair products and “tools of the trade” like makeup brushes, curling irons and flat irons. She said prizes are usually better but the hair shows that donate the items are not giving away as much this year.