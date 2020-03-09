xml:space="preserve">
Westminster High reception highlights faces from the Greatest Generation

By
Carroll County Times
Mar 09, 2020 3:02 PM
A display at Westminster High School recognizes graduates who served in World War II.
A display at Westminster High School recognizes graduates who served in World War II.

More than 650 students who once walked the halls of Westminster High School went on to serve in World War II. On Thursday, March 12, the public is invited to see their faces in a display at the school.

History teacher Steve Bowersox has led a project to gather their information from scattered archives and bring it to the Westminster community in the present day.

Westminster High School will be hosting an open house on Thursday, March 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. inviting the public to a display of graduation photos of their Greatest Generation.

The display includes more then 380 pictures of those that graduated and information about their service. Graduation photos are not available for those who served and did not graduate.

Bowersox started working on the project in 2007 and has contributed displays for Veterans Days celebrations and other recognition of veterans throughout the years.

“In teaching a U.S. History class I came across a source that spoke about a woman from Westminster. She mentioned that her son had been president of his class and had been killed in World War II,” Bowersox said.

He found the young man’s graduation photo in a yearbook from 1941 — he said the school has every yearbook going back to 1921. In another school periodical from 1942 he found a list of the alumni that were currently serving in the military.

In this file photo from 2015, Corinne Thompson helps history teacher Steve Bowersox with posters commemorating the school's World War II veterans.
In this file photo from 2015, Corinne Thompson helps history teacher Steve Bowersox with posters commemorating the school's World War II veterans.

“I began looking for other information and that journey took me to the Historical Society of Carroll County. They had a collection of cards that soldiers/or their family members filled out when they returned from service. The cards listed where they served, what engagements they had been in, and some mentioned wounds and even death. With this cache of information I then went through every yearbook and copied the list of students and began matching up names with information. I have also used the [Carroll County] Times archive to find information,” he said.

Bowersox is hopeful that the information has gathered about these veterans informs his teaching of U.S. history and helps students to understand the effect of the war on the homefront.

“I hope the current students will be proud of the school they attend, he said, "and have an appreciation for those that came before them.”

There is no charge for this event. Light refreshments will be available.

If you go

What: Open House for Westminster’s Greatest Generation display

When: Thursday, March 12 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: Westminster High School, 1225 Washington Rd, Westminster

Cost: Free and open to the public

