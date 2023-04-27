Westminster High to present ‘The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,’ Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Act One Prologue / Day I Got Expelled. Dress rehearsal of Westminster High School's spring musical 'The Lightning Thief' Tuesday April 25, 2023. The musical is based on the Percy Jackson book series. The show opens this weekend, April 27th and 28th at 7pm and and 29th at 2pm and 7pm. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Westminster High School’s production of “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” adapted from the popular young adult novel by Rick Riordan first published in 2005, is set to begin tonight at the school.

Performances are set for 7 p.m., today, tomorrow and Saturday. A matinee is planned for 2 p.m., Saturday. Tickets are available at the door and online at https://gofan.co/app/school/MD68110.

“This show really is about owning who you are, accepting who you are, and making the most of it,” director Melissa Purdy said. “There’s also a real underlying theme of friendship and dedication.”

The musical, which opened on Broadway in 2019, follows the plot of the novel relatively faithfully, Purdy said.

Twelve-year-old Percy Jackson initially thinks he is a mess because he has been diagnosed with dyslexia and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, but soon discovers that he is the son of a Greek god, meaning his brain is wired for ancient Greek and his ADHD is actually battle reflexes. When Percy is accused of stealing Zeus’ powerful lightning bolt, he must embark on a quest to prove his innocence.

“Different can be good in different circumstances,” Purdy said. “Probably the best, most positive message coming out of the books [in the Percy Jackson series] and the show is that sense of perspective, and it’s all about how you use it. It’s all about how you accept it, and I think that’s very empowering for anybody in the cast or in the audience.”

Many students in the cast have shared that they’ve felt like outcasts before, Purdy said, which gives weight to the musical’s message of embracing who you are. Each of the 37 cast members portrays the half-human child of a Greek god attending Camp Half-Blood. The production includes 15 students on the stage crew and most of the 16-member orchestra are students.

“I think a lot of them see themselves in the characters in a good way,” Purdy said, “in a very positive way.”

One member of the cast is blind and has been met with an outpouring of support from peers in navigating the stage and learning choreography, Purdy said.

Many of the cast are new to the drama program, which Purdy said represents post-pandemic rebuilding and sets up a stronger base of students from which to cast future shows.

“The biggest thing they get from it, from day one until now, is ... the sense of discipline and the sense of teamwork,” Purdy said. “Not a lot of people who don’t do theater often don’t understand unless it’s pointed out to them: This is a team — you’re only as good as your weakest member.”

A scene during which campers play Capture the Flag involves all-cast-on-stage combat, and Purdy said learning stage combat is among many useful new skills the cast has acquired.

“The fighting, the singing, the dancing, the acting — lovely,” Purdy said, “we’re having a lot of fun with it. But the real-world for-the-rest-of-their-life skills are the focus, the teamwork, the caring about each other and making sure everybody’s included, which is a message of the show as well. The discipline and the commitment, those things are the real-world skills.”