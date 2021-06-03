Q&A: Princeton-bound student from Westminster High graduating class reflects on past four years

A: It definitely had some challenges. It was difficult having reduced access to my teachers, and taking classes like chemistry where I couldn’t do any labs or chorus where I had to sing with a mask on. However, my teachers were all amazing. They made every effort to help me and my classmates learn, regardless of whether we were in person or virtual. Additionally, the flexibility of hybrid learning had a lot of benefits. For instance, I was able to spend almost the entire month of April traveling to visit colleges without missing very much school, because I was able to take my classes from hotel rooms or even the car.