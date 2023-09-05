As Carroll’s new school year begins, Northwest Middle School dismisses early due to HVAC issues

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Jeffrey Alisauckas, from CCPS Central Office, directs student drop off traffic at the top of North and 8th street. Students arrive for the first day of school in Carroll County, Tuesday September 5, 2023 at the new Westminster East Middle School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

As about 25,600 students began classes this morning in Carroll County, the first day of the 2023-24 school year, a few hundred were sent home early due to HVAC issues at one middle school.

Northwest Middle School dismissed more than 300 students at 11:30 a.m., today, due to problems with the school’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

Meanwhile, about 750 students at Westminster’s East Middle School experienced a brand-new building for the first time Tuesday. The old building had opened in 1936 and served for 35 years as Westminster High School, then nearly 50 years as a middle school, until it was closed in June. Demolition began this summer. Construction on the nearly $65.9 million new building began in summer 2021.

“I’m super excited for [students] to be here, to actually see it,” Principal James Carver said. “These kids were in such an old building before coming into this one, and these students deserve it. They’ve really worked hard.”

East Middle School seventh grader Yosef Paige, 12, of Westminster, said Tuesday that he was both nervous and excited for the first school year in the new building.

The new East Middle is a big change from the previous building, his mother Lemlem Paige Kentiba, 40, of Westminster, said.

“It looks like a college campus,” Kentiba said, “it’s amazing. It has new technologies, so I think it will be a really good place for the kids to prosper, learn and grow.”

The school features sculpted wall art from the old building treated with an anti-graffiti coating, a stage between the gymnasium and cafeteria that is split to accommodate an audience on either side, an ADA-compliant elevator, and a B.E.S.T. (Behavioral Educational Support Team) special education suite inside of the building.

Supervisor of Construction James Marks said an in-house B.E.S.T. suite offers those students better integration into the school. The program was previously housed in a structure just outside of the school.

The construction project is on schedule and on budget, Marks said. Demolition of the old building is on track to be finished by the time students return from winter break.

“We started off drastically over budget and had to cut costs,” Marks said. “ … We made it happen with the budget we had.”

Value engineering and altering the roof system design helped the project stay on-track, Marks said.

“The building is ready for kids,” Carver said, “ready to have them in the building, finally. All the planning and time that’s going into over the last two years when they started physical construction. It’s great to see this day come.”

Infrastructure for the school’s bus loop is not yet completed, but a less-than-ideal temporary traffic pattern did not noticeably keep anyone from getting to school on time. Marks said the school will go from 70 to about 100 parking spots once the project is complete. Until then, parking spots at a nearby county government parking lot are being used.