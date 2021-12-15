COVID cases continue to climb in Carroll County schools after Thanksgiving break surge

Positive COVID-19 cases reported in Carroll County Public Schools grew by nearly 90 this week, according to the school system’s dashboard. It is the eighth consecutive week that positive cases have increased in the school system.
The system’s dashboard, which updates every Wednesday to track COVID-19 cases and people in quarantine, revealed 423 positive cases reported to schools during the week ending Dec. 15. Last week, the school system reported 337 positive cases after staff and students returned from Thanksgiving break.
Howard County Public Schools announced Wednesday that it had canceled in-person extracurricular activities and sports through Jan. 15. Despite the increased number of cases reported in Carroll County, the school system has no plans to similarly cancel activities.
“At this time, we are not considering any similar changes to our interscholastic athletics program,” said Michael Duffy, CCPS supervisor of athletics. “We will continue to work with our county health department as we strive to maintain a safe environment for our students, staff, and spectators at all events.”
The number of people who reported positive cases to CCPS this week includes 24 staff members. A total of 1,044 people are in quarantine, according to the dashboard. Quarantine data reflect the number of individuals required to quarantine because they are a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case. The quarantine data do not reflect individuals in quarantine because they are COVID positive.
In CCPS schools this week, Cranberry Station has the most COVID cases among elementary schools with 22, while Taneytown and Runnymede each have 17.
East has the most COVID cases among middle schools with 16, while North Carroll has 13, and Sykesville has 12. West and Mount Airy each have 11 cases.
Francis Scott Key has the most COVID cases among high schools with 27, while Manchester Valley has 22 and Winters Mill reported 20.