The final in a series of three town hall-style meetings hosted by Carroll County Public Schools to discuss budget priorities is scheduled for Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. in the media center at South Carroll High School.
Community members are invited to attend and participate in a meeting hosted by the schools superintendent and members of the Board of Education of Carroll County. The meeting is focused on budget priorities for the school system in the upcoming financial year.
Some uses of funds under consideration include: special education resource teachers; academic specialists in elementary math; academic specialists in middle school math; school psychologists; intervention specialists; on-site technicians; an additional coordinator in the area of school security; a substance abuse prevention teacher specialist; a coordinator of health services; investment in the creation of a virtual learning program; and or expansion of the pre-kindergarten program.
South Carroll High School is at 1300 W. Old Liberty Road in Sykesville.