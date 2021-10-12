xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Carroll tech center students build sheds while learning skills of carpentry

By
Carroll County Times
Oct 12, 2021 5:15 AM

Students wearing safety glasses and tool belts were hammering, sawing and carrying lumber at the Carroll County Career and Technology Center on Thursday. They were building sheds, an assignment that helps fund the program.

The sheds are good enough to sell, which is exactly what the carpentry program plans to do. But the real mission is to help students develop carpentry skills they can use later on.

Advertisement

“It’s not like a normal shed,” Lucas Trawinski, a Westminster High School student, said about the 10x16 structure. “It’s almost like making a mini house.”

Students in Jon Mersinger's carpentry class are building sheds that will be sold to the public using home construction techniques at the Carroll County Career and Technology Center in Westminster Thursday, October 7, 2021.
Students in Jon Mersinger's carpentry class are building sheds that will be sold to the public using home construction techniques at the Carroll County Career and Technology Center in Westminster Thursday, October 7, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

They use the same materials used to make houses, like aluminum fascia and vinyl siding, for the shed, Trawinski said. On Thursday, he was working on a platform to help the process of loading the shed on a truck without damaging the structure’s base.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The senior said they started the sheds four days prior and suspects it will take until the end of the semester to finish. Students began the year building individual stools.

[More Maryland news] Panda Express and slew of retail headed to Westminster

The six-credit program starts the second semester of junior year and ends the first semester of senior year. Students in 10th grade from all CCPS high schools can apply for the program on the tech center’s website by Dec. 1.

Trawinski said he’s gained a lot of skills from the program, which he plans to use everyday throughout his life.

“I can save so much money just knowing how to fix a window,” he said.

Advertisement
Carpentry instructor Jon Mersinger, right, helps Westminster senior Dawson Litchfield, left and Manchester Valley senior Justus Shupe before making a cut during class Thursday. Students in Mersinger's carpentry class are building sheds that will be sold to the public using home construction techniques at the Carroll County Career and Technology Center in Westminster Thursday, October 7, 2021.
Carpentry instructor Jon Mersinger, right, helps Westminster senior Dawson Litchfield, left and Manchester Valley senior Justus Shupe before making a cut during class Thursday. Students in Mersinger's carpentry class are building sheds that will be sold to the public using home construction techniques at the Carroll County Career and Technology Center in Westminster Thursday, October 7, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Jon Mersinger, the carpentry teacher, said he tries to pick a project that fits the agenda and fits the program’s budget. The proceeds from shed sales are used to purchase needed materials for the carpentry program. Although the sheds are for sale, Mersinger said the project is “all about the skills.”

Hands-on instruction is key in this class. Mersinger said of the four-plus hours of class time he has with the students each day, he only wants to spend 20 minutes, at most, in the classroom. The students are more receptive to the instruction while building in the tech center garage.

[More Maryland news] Baltimore’s Christopher Columbus statue was torn down and thrown into the harbor. Here’s what happened next.

One thing he said he emphasizes to the students is that it’s not all about the speed.

“It’s about being accurate,” he added.

Mersinger said the group of 18 students he had Thursday morning were really good. They started the program right after hybrid learning, which started Jan. 7.

“This crew came in hungry,” Mersinger said.

Not only are they skilled but they have a passion for the craft, he added.

Winters Mill senior Tristen Trevorah makes a cut as FSK senior Joel Glantzberg looks on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Carpentry students are building sheds using home construction techniques in their class at the Carroll County Career and Technology Center in Westminster.
Winters Mill senior Tristen Trevorah makes a cut as FSK senior Joel Glantzberg looks on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Carpentry students are building sheds using home construction techniques in their class at the Carroll County Career and Technology Center in Westminster. (Dylan Slagle)

Another one of his students was senior Joel Glantzberg of Francis Scott Key High School who was working on the base for the shed’s ramp with fellow senior and FSK student David Greene as well as Tristen Trevorah of Winters Mill High School.

Glantzberg said he enjoys the class and prefers the hands-on method of learning.

“I did so bad in online school,” he said about last school year. “It wasn’t the best year.”

A different group of seniors started on the sheds last year. But Mersinger’s current group finished them up before starting on another. One of the finished sheds sat in the parking lot just outside the garage the students were working in.

Senior Jacob Hinkhaus of Winters Mill gave a tour and pointed out that students built in electricity.

[More Maryland news] Q&A: Jasken on her future as McDaniel College president, past as provost

“These double doors are really nice too,” he said. “Top notch stuff right here.”

Winters Mill senior Jacob Hinkhaus shows interior of a completed unit, which will be sold to the public. Hinkhaus and his classmates are building sheds using home construction techniques in their carpentry class at the Carroll County Career and Technology Center in Westminster Thursday, October 7, 2021.
Winters Mill senior Jacob Hinkhaus shows interior of a completed unit, which will be sold to the public. Hinkhaus and his classmates are building sheds using home construction techniques in their carpentry class at the Carroll County Career and Technology Center in Westminster Thursday, October 7, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Hinkhaus said his favorite part about building the shed was putting the roof trusses and the framing in general. This isn’t the first time he’s worked on sheds. He built one with his dad while utilizing the skills he learned in class. At that point, he had only been in the class for half of the school year.

“But it already helped me learn so much,” he added.

He said carpentry was the best program in the school and recommends it to anyone who’s looking to attend the tech center.

Mersinger said he has a list of 17 employers who are in need of students, and the industry needs new folks. He said the average age of a carpenter is 40.

[More Maryland news] Obscene Biden flag on Carroll County road deemed inappropriate by some, example of free speech by others

“Everyone wants to play on the computer all day,” he said. “I can’t really sit on my duffel all day and a lot these kids can’t either.”

Throughout the years of surveying seniors, Mersinger said a third of them indicated they will pursue carpentry full-time. Another third said they have other career goals, and the last third enrolled in community college or a university. He said his goal is to have 50% of his students pursue carpentry full time.

Latest Carroll County Education

“Don’t get me wrong, we welcome everyone who wants that life skill,” Mersinger said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Carroll County Education

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement