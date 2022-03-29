Carroll school board president says search for new superintendent to conclude in June

The search for Carroll County Public Schools’ next superintendent is on schedule for a June completion, according to school board president Kenneth Kiler.

Last December, the school board approved a contract with the Maryland Association of Boards of Education to conduct the search, after current Superintendent Steven Lockard announced he would not seek another term when his contract ends in June.

Lockard, who has held the position since 2018, had said he would do everything he can to support the transition to a new superintendent. He said he was leaving the job to refocus and spend more time with his family.

In January, the school system conducted a public survey for the community to offer feedback on the search.

“[We] opened the application process on Feb. 1 with a deadline of March 7, Kiler said. “[The Maryland Association of Boards of Education] screened the applications as they arrived [and] got us all applications on March 10.

“We collected the results, reviewed it [and] we recently met with [Maryland Association of Boards of Education] representatives to review applications, generate interview questions and decide on a format to evaluate the candidates. It’s a pretty good applicant pool; we got a good number of very good quality candidates from Maryland and adjoining states.”

The new superintendent is expected to be announced at the June 8 Board of Education meeting following a first round of interviews next week and a second round in mid-April, according to Kiler. The new superintendent’s anticipated start date is July 1.

Kiler declined to divulge specific details about the applicants, how many applied, or how many candidates will be interviewed due to confidentiality reasons.

“After those interviews, we will offer and schedule final interviews during the second week of May,” Kiler said.

Kiler said the final steps in the process include setting a timeline for Lockard to hand “off the baton” to the next superintendent in the weeks preceding July 1.

The job posting for the superintendent position provided general facts about the school systems’ size, location, and highlighted its reputation as “one of the top-performing Maryland school systems.”

Carroll County Public Schools has 40 schools serving 25,054 students with five designated as Maryland Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence and four as prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools, according to the school system’s website.