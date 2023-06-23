Free lunch for all available at Taneytown library and for kids at two Westminster parks this summer

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Four-year-old Taneytown resident Brianna Moran enjoys her sandwich while joined by her sister Mackenzie, 7, and other families at Taneytown Branch Library on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Carroll County Public Library's Taneytown Branch is partnering with Carroll County Public Schools and the US Department of Agriculture to provide free summer meals for kids and teens, on weekdays at noon, through August 25. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

The trick to getting food into the hands and mouths of hungry kids is bringing it to where the kids are already hanging out during the summer, said Karen Sarno, Carroll County Public Schools supervisor of food services.

Adults and children can receive a free lunch at the Taneytown Public Library, 10 Grand Drive, Taneytown, on weekdays this summer from noon to 1 p.m., thanks to a collaboration among the library, the school system and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Advertisement

Free meals to any child under the age of 18 are also offered in Westminster Mondays through Thursdays, 11-11:20 a.m., in Bishop’s Garth Park, at the corner of South Center Street and Stoner Avenue, and 11:30 a.m.-noon at Dutterer Family Park on Winters Street.

Free lunches began on June 12 and will continue through Aug. 25. Lunch will not be provided on Independence Day, July 4.

Advertisement

“We’re hoping to grow it and hoping we can get more kids out, particularly at those three locations,” Sarno said.

Four-year-old Taneytown resident Brianna Moran enjoys her sandwich while joined by her sister Mackenzie, 7, and other families at Taneytown Branch Library on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Carroll County Public Library's Taneytown Branch is partnering with Carroll County Public Schools and the US Department of Agriculture to provide free summer meals for kids and teens, on weekdays at noon, through August 25. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

In Carroll County, about one in four children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the public school system, Sarno said. But the number of children who qualify for federal aid is spread out over a large geographic area, making it difficult to serve all the students who need food each summer.

The Taneytown library is a great solution because much of its summer programing has high attendance. Brown said the branch will host frequent story times, a magician, a reptile exhibition, a beatboxer, a percussion group, and more over the course of this summer. Publicly available computers and the play and learn area geared toward younger kids are available every day, and a complete list of Taneytown library programs can be found on the branch’s website: https://ccpl.librarymarket.com/events/month.

“We really have an amazing lineup of things for people to come and see at no cost,” Brown said, “and they’re family oriented. They’re great, and we tried to put them either before or after lunch.”

Adults’ lunches at the Taneytown library are made possible with funding support from Caring and Sharing of Northwest Carroll County, an alliance of churches of different denominations in the Taneytown area.

The Taneytown library last summer served an average of 34 meals per day and gave away 3,219 lunches at the branch in 2022, according to Renee Brown, the library’s children’s services supervisor. About two thirds of those meals went to children. The library served 250 adults and 74 children during the first week of free lunches this year, from June 12 to 15.

Both of the Westminster parks serve about 25 kids per day, Sarno said.

“This is very meaningful program,” Brown said. “I’m really happy that we can do it.”

Advertisement

Nutritionally sound meals

Each lunch contains two or more servings of fruits and vegetables, one serving of grains, one serving of meat or a meat alternative, and one serving of milk. Recipients have several meal choices, often including a deli sandwich, salad, yogurt, peanut butter and jelly sandwich or Lunchables-style meal. Sarno said the menu aims to be nutritionally sound.

Funding for meals comes from the USDA, but the school system is responsible for providing food transportation, staff and kitchen space. Sarno said CCPS spending comes from the food services fund, which has its own budget and operates as an independent entity. Oversight for the Summer Food Service Program is provided by the Maryland Department of Education.

Free meal service began in 2019 with the Taneytown location but expanded to more locations amid pandemic-related rules that offered more funding. Sarno said a loosening of regulations in 2020 made it possible to deliver more lunches, and federal relief funding was disbursed to support the expansion.

The Taneytown library was unable to participate in the program in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to Brown, but became the only site to offer free lunches last year.

[ Free summer lunch program in Carroll County, vital for thousands of kids, faces uncertainty as federal support wavers ]

The USDA’s Summer Food Service Program provided 8,778 lunches for Carroll County children in summer 2019, while nearly 300,000 meals were given out in 2020 and more than 447,000 meals were provided in 2021. Last summer, the program went back to pre-pandemic funding and served just over 2,000 summer lunches.

How sites are chosen

There are currently three ways in which a site becomes eligible to provide free lunches to kids, according to the USDA. The Taneytown library qualifies by virtue of being within the attendance area of Taneytown Elementary School, where more than half the students receive free or reduced-price meals.

Advertisement

Dutterer Park and Bishop’s Garth Park in Westminster both qualify by virtue of being within a zone deemed eligible by U.S. Census data.

Meals are also provided for 10 “enrolled program” sites, which are not open to the public, according to Sarno. A summer program may qualify to have free lunch provided if more than half of children in the program qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Some enrolled programs are faith-based, such as a vacation bible schools.

“The trick in Carroll County is finding groups of kids,” Sarno said. “The library has been so successful for us because kids and parents come to the library. They have the programming, and we can provide the meals.”

Sharing and Caring Ministries holds monthly food outreach events year-round and agreed to provide funding for free food for adults at the Taneytown library last year, Brown said. Children and adults receive the same meals, but the number of child and adult recipients is meticulously counted so that the Taneytown church consortium can reimburse the school system for the cost of adult meals. While the USDA requires kids to eat onsite, adults are not restricted by this rule.

Renee Brown, the library's children services supervisor, sets out oranges on a cart for the free lunch program at Taneytown Branch Library on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Carroll County Public Library's Taneytown Branch is partnering with Carroll County Public Schools and the US Department of Agriculture to provide free summer meals for kids and teens, on weekdays at noon, through August 25. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“Libraries are so well-positioned to meet the needs of local communities,” said Joseph Thompson, CCPL director of public services. “Here’s a situation where families with young children already know that they can enjoy a fun and educational story time at the library, but now they can also get a much-needed meal in this safe and familiar environment that they already love.”

Providing more meals

Advertisement

This year′s Summer Food Service Program will operate with post-pandemic levels of funding, but Sarno said creativity in the reworking of logistics will allow the system to continue providing a higher number of meals. All lunches are now cold and prepared at Westminster’s West Middle School then transported to each site by van, rather than being prepared on the premises.

“When we kind of kind of squeezed back to the pre-pandemic regulations, we didn’t want to turn away any of these small programs,” Sarno said, “but we knew we’d have to rework things, have more of a central production, and go to cold meals only to be able to execute that — because we just didn’t have these large groups like we did during the pandemic.”

By conventional, pre-pandemic thinking, a site would have to attract around 50 regular lunch recipients for it to be worthwhile for the school system to provide free-lunch distribution, Sarno said. However, by discontinuing hot meal options and preparing all food in one location, the system can support the two Westminster parks and 10 enrolled-only free lunch sites.

Hot meals, including the burger and chicken options available in school lunches, were popular, but Sarno said discontinuing those makes sense if it means the school system can support feeding more children.

“We’re finding success with this model,” Sarno said. “I can see us, in the future, if they have more things going on at schools, doing a little more of a blended model where we might be able to do hot meals at a larger location and transport meals for the smaller locations. But what I tried to do is look at the scenarios and see how can we serve the kids and serve as many kids as we can.”