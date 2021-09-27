Summer recovery learning results in academic improvement among Carroll students, school officials say

Carroll County Public Schools elementary and middle schoolers showed significant growth and 97% of high school participants recovered at least one credit during summer recovery learning, according the school officials.
CCPS offered summer recovery, compensatory and extended school year services this summer after academic grades declined due to the pandemic last school year. The program started July 6 and ran for six weeks. And sessions took place five days a week at 21 different sites.
Jason Anderson, chief academics, equity and accountability officer, told the school board during Thursday’s work session that summer recovery was a “major success” and had the numbers to prove it.
The school system offered tests to students before and after the summer recovery to establish the growth of students during the program. Based on the points received during the test, staff determined whether students showed significant, average, minimal or no growth. There were also categories for perfect scores and for students who regressed. Anderson said not every student took both tests.
“I think the board is going to be very excited to see this data,” said Jeff Alisauckas, supervisor of teacher and leadership assessment.
For the elementary level reading test, 10% of the 349 students in grades one through three who took a pre and post test showed significant growth, 13% showed average growth, 40% showed minimal growth and 28% showed no growth. Nine percent, however, regressed.
“Of course, we had some students who made no growth,” Anderson said. “That doesn’t mean the students didn’t learn anything.”
For reading assessment scores for fourth grade, referred to as Wonders, 53% of the 132 students who took a pre and post test showed significant growth, 17% had average growth, 1% had minimal growth, 20% had no growth and 9% regressed.
Wonder scores for fifth grade show 46% had significant growth out of 111 students, 17% were average, 17% were minimal, 7% had no growth and 13% regressed.
Elementary math scores showed of the 1,016 students who took both tests, 60% showed significant growth, 16% showed average growth, 8% showed minimal growth, 6% showed no growth, 9% regressed, and the data shows 16 people scored a perfect score on both the pre and post tests.
For Star Reading, an assessment given to middle schoolers, 85% of students showed significant growth out of 207 students. There were 6% who showed average growth, 5% with minimal growth, zero students showed no growth and 4% who regressed.
Star Math results show 3% of middle schoolers showed significant growth of the 243 students but 83% showed average growth. Data showed 14% had minimal growth, 0% showed no growth and no students regressed.
And for a local math assessment referred to as Forms Math, showed 12% of middle schoolers showed significant growth out of 234 students, 26% showed average growth, 38% showed minimal growth, 9% showed no growth and 15% regressed.
At the high school level, 97.6% of the 677 students who participated in credit recovery recovered at least one credit over the summer. Each high school had a different number of students participate. Manchester Valley had the most with 140 and Liberty High School had the least with 56.
“I think that’s why you saw the highest attendance in high school because they need that credit to graduate,” Anderson said.
Approximately 1,500 students were eligible for special education and compensatory services and more than 750 students received those services this summer with 500 elementary schoolers and the rest in middle and high school. Of those students, 146 completed and no longer are owed recovery and compensatory services.
Growth for special education students was not broken down like the general education students but presented as an overall in different category, and each category saw growth in more than half of students.
Each middle school student who received services in English Language Arts saw growth, so did 97% of the high school students, 94% of the kindergarten through fifth graders studying math did as well and so did 93% of the fifth graders studying ELA. The report stated 64% of kindergartners and first graders, 72% of ELA students in grades one through three and 80% of ELA fourth graders showed growth.
The system will be offering services again in the fall and spring, and 600 special education students have already been identified as possible recipients. Tutoring and supplemental instruction for general education students will also be provided throughout the school year beginning Sept. 28. Students who underperformed in the fourth quarter of last school year, 1,100, were invited.
Eric King, director of high schools, said a principal told him some parents were offended by their students being offered tutoring services especially when their student currently has a passing grade. However, he said, school officials are only trying to be proactive.
Staff said as of Sept. 16, 75% have responded and nearly 44% said “yes.”
Latest Carroll County Education
Anderson said they expect more students taking advantage as the school year goes on.