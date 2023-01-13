Carroll County’s substitute teachers to get $30 per day permanent pay increase

Substitute teachers who work in Carroll County’s public schools will receive an additional $30 per day worked beginning in their next pay period, after a unanimous vote of the county’s Board of Education Wednesday.

Members of the Carroll County Board of Education take part in a meeting in Westminster on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Superintendent Cynthia McCabe said the new pay rate represents a more than 25% increase for substitute teachers who possess a degree or an educator certificate in Maryland and a more than 30% pay increase for those who don’t.

“Certificated” substitutes will now earn $145.29 per day, up from $115.29 daily. “Non-degreed” substitute teachers will earn $123.80 for each day worked, up from $93.80 per day.

The daily pay for substitutes on longer-term assignments will increase by $50 per day from Day 11 of the assignment until its completion. That pay will increase to $176.91, up from $126.91.

The pay bump carries an expected fiscal impact of $700,000 for the remainder of fiscal 2023, and will cost about $1.4 million in fiscal 2024, McCabe said. The fiscal impact is built into McCabe’s proposed budget for fiscal 2024, and she said savings in other parts of the budget should cover the additional expense.

“The need for substitutes and classroom coverage in our schools continues to be a pressing need,” McCabe said.

Teacher staffing is a complex issue, said Jonathan O’Neal, Carroll’s assistant superintendent of operations. Substitute teacher coverage rates are more than 10% below where they were before the pandemic, which means teachers must be pulled from planning periods to cover classes. In some cases, assistants become teachers and student support assistants become assistants for the day, which incurs a spending premium.

Substitute teacher pay is not typically changed midyear, but since classroom coverage has become such a problem it was necessary now, board member Donna Sivigny said, and making the county’s substitute rates more competitive should help.

“I’m very much in support of this,” Sivigny said, “because I think it will allow us to start getting ahead of it again so that we can get our focus back on the real problems that we have to solve to support our students.”

The now-permanent pay increases match increases enacted on a temporary basis in December 2021 for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year. Those increases expired and the pay rates fell to $115.29 per day for certificated substitutes and $93.80 for non-degreed substitutes at the beginning of this school year.