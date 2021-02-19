Carroll County Public Schools’ recovery plan underway amid grade decline. ‘Always looking for ways to help students now,’ superintendent says.

CCPS provided the Times with a breakdown of second quarter grades Tuesday. The quarter ran from Nov. 12 through Jan. 29. During that time, 3,313 students received at least one F, according to the CCPS data, while 2,939 students received at least one F during the first quarter. Last school year, 952 students received at least one F during the second quarter and about 61% of the students who received at least one F during the second quarter were hybrid learners.